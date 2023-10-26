The hockey world is excited as Nasher, renowned for his enthralling hockey content on TikTok and YouTube, unveils his plans to construct an advanced hockey rink in his hometown, Columbus, Ohio.

With followers over one million on various social media platforms, he has become a prominent figure in the realm of online hockey content. He is now poised to make a tangible difference in his hometown by investing in a groundbreaking facility.

This announcement goes beyond his customary digital exploits, marking a remarkable commitment to the sport.

Under Nasher's guidance, the ambitious rink project is set to be a fully equipped facility tailored to cater to hockey enthusiasts of all ages and skill levels.

It will feature NHL standard ice, top-of-the-line equipment, and a suite of amenities, forming a dynamic and all-encompassing hockey environment.

The overarching goal is to provide a space where aspiring young players and seasoned veterans can not only train and compete but also savor the sport.

He conveyed his enthusiasm for the project, remarking:

"MELT THE ICE - Introducing, @HeatwaveArena. I'm building my own state-of-the-art roller hockey facility, dedicated to growing the game in Columbus, Ohio. Coming soon."

The revelation of this state-of-the-art rink in his hometown has garnered widespread support and enthusiasm from fans, fellow content creators and the broader hockey community and their capacity to leave an impact, both in the virtual realm and within their local communities.

Also, he recently announced the Bauer Nasher Cup and revealed plans to host a Youth Hockey Tournament in his hometown, Columbus, Ohio, scheduled for June 28 to June 30, 2024.

Nasher - The digital hockey guru - Journey from screens to ice

Andrew Telfer, famously known as "Nasher," seamlessly juggles multiple roles in the world of digital entertainment. Born and raised in Columbus, Ohio, he is widely recognized for his NHL gameplay and ice hockey GoPro videos, attracting more than 800,000 subscribers.

He is a prominent figure at the NHL games and as a streamer, a savvy influencer on various social media platforms, a creative content producer, an ardent hockey enthusiast, and an NHL esports broadcaster.

His YouTube channel offers product reviews, training insights, and engaging challenges. In July 2011, he started his YouTube journey with the inaugural video "NHL 11 'Exposure' Montage".

He has emerged as a Twitch streaming partner, operating under the handle "nasher," gaining a substantial following of over 110,000 subscribers.

His unique online presence has also earned him invitations to special events like the Bauer Combine, an affair sponsored by the renowned hockey brand, which brings together emerging NHL talents and notable social media influencers.