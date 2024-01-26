"Hockey version of the Space Jam Michael Jordan juice!" - NHL fans react as Auston Matthews' exclusive Prime bottle hits stores 

Auston Matthews, the prominent American professional ice hockey center, signed a deal with Prime Hydration last November, a brand associated with the popular influencer and entrepreneur Logan Paul.

The announcement stirred up a considerable buzz among fans and enthusiasts. The news spread like wildfire on X (formerly Twitter), where a user posted a tweet exclaiming,

"Oh Auston is really out here with the Prime deal."

The post quickly garnered attention from numerous NHL fans, leading to a flurry of reactions and comments.

One fan humorously remarked,

"If the flavor ain't his sweat, we don't want it."

Another fan drew a pop culture parallel, stating,

"That’s the hockey version of the Space Jam Michael Jordan juice!"

However, not all reactions were lighthearted. A thoughtful fan shared a nuanced perspective, stating,

"the fact that there’s no name on the flavor is kinda dumb but I don’t get the hate for prime overall lol. I’ve tried all flavors and I like all of them, it tastes better than its competitors and there’s no sugar."

In contrast, one fan who might not regularly consume Prime Hydration expressed an unexpected interest, saying,

"I don’t even drink prime but I will be buying this if I ever see it."

Auston Matthews' single goal clinched the victory for Toronto Maple Leafs

On Wednesday night, Auston Matthews, the NHL's leading goal scorer, clinched the victory for the Toronto Maple Leafs with his 39th goal at 4:13 of overtime against the Winnipeg Jets.

The game ended 1-0 in favor of the Maple Leafs, setting the stage for a rematch on Saturday night in Winnipeg.

Matthews' game-winning moment came when he redirected a pass from Morgan Rielly at the crease, beating Winnipeg goalie Laurent Brossoit.

Ilya Samsonov, in exceptional form, earned his second shutout of the season with 32 saves. Matthews praised Samsonov as the "best player on the ice" for Toronto.

Samsonov's remarkable performance included stopping a 2-on-0 break during a short-handed situation, earning chants of appreciation from the crowd. The Russian goalie, who faced a demotion to the AHL in December, expressed his emotional reaction, stating,

"I almost cry."

Auston Matthews also lauded Samsonov's performance against Winnipeg Jets,

“I’ve always just loved his attitude and the way he goes about his business. It wasn’t going very well for him there for a little bit, but that’s when he worked harder. Mentally, he’s as solid as any goalie I’ve been around.”