'Holland is a babbling fool': Oilers fans call BS on Oilers GM's claim that they didn't consult Connor McDavid on hiring Kris Knoblach

Edmonton Oilers GM Ken Holland is facing backlash after claiming that star player Connor McDavid was not consulted in the hiring of Kris Knoblach.

The controversy stems from Holland's decision to bring Knoblach on board without reportedly involving Connor McDavid, a move criticized by fans who believe McDavid's influence on the team should have been considered in such a crucial decision.

The assertion has sparked outrage among fans and supporters, with some going so far as to dub Holland a "Babbling Fool".

One disgruntled reddit fan added,

"Holland press conferences are comical. He's a babbling fool"

Holland's response, claiming that McDavid was not consulted quickly, fueled speculation and discontent among fans.

Social media platform Reddit exploded with reactions:

"Jackson looks thoroughly annoyed with holland lol"

Let's take a look at how Oilers fans responded to the Oilers GM's decision to hire Kris Knoblach without consulting Connor McDavid.

This incident adds to the criticism of the Oilers' performance during a current losing streak, placing additional pressure on Holland, who signed a five year, $25 million deal in 2019.

A closer look at Ken Holland as Oilers GM

Ken Holland, a Canadian-American ice hockey executive and former goaltender born on November 10, 1955, currently holds the positions of president of hockey operations and general manager for the Edmonton Oilers in the National Hockey League.

Assuming this role on May 7, 2019, Ken Holland boasts an extensive front-office career with the Detroit Red Wings. He served as executive vice president and general manager from 1997 to 2019, achieving three Stanley Cup championships during his tenure.

With a career spanning over three decades with the Red Wings, Holland brought a wealth of experience to the Oilers. While successes have marked his leadership, the 2023-24 season has presented challenges, testing the Oilers' consistency.

Undeterred, Holland remains committed to constructing a competitive team. Known for sparking discussions, Holland's decision to hire Kris Knoblach without reportedly consulting star player Connor McDavid drew criticism from fans advocating for player involvement in significant team decisions.

Despite the backlash, Ken Holland remains focused on improving the team's performance and ensuring the Oilers become regular playoff contenders. His decisions both past and future, will play a pivotal role in shaping the Oilers' trajectory.