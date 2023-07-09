Marian Hossa, a Slovak former professional ice hockey right winger, has become the center of attention among NHL fans following a recent Twitter post by Mario Tirabassi.

Known for his fervent support of the Chicago Blackhawks, Tirabassi's post featured a picture of Hossa, accompanied by a caption that stirred up a lively debate.

(IG: marianhossa81)

The caption suggested that Hossa, even after retirement, could still make a substantial impact in the NHL by playing 18 minutes a night. Let's explore the responses and see what fans had to say.

One fan expressed surprise at Hossa's physical transformation, noting,

"He wasn't this ripped when he played."

Another fan chimed in, calling Hossa a beast and showcasing their admiration for his formidable abilities on the ice.

"Impressive! Hossa was a beast !"

One fan went beyond acknowledging Hossa's talent and expressed a personal connection, stating,

"My personal fav player of all time."

Lastly, a fan remarked on Hossa's appearance, stating:

"His skin looks pretty good to me."

From remarks about his physical transformation and beast-like abilities on the ice to personal connections and admiration for his overall appearance, these comments showcase the enduring impact Hossa had on NHL fans. Despite his retirement, Hossa's legacy continues to captivate the hearts of hockey fans.

A look at Marian Hossa's NHL career

Marian Hossa, born on January 12, 1979, is a retired Slovak professional ice hockey right winger who left an indelible mark on the sport. Hossa's journey in the NHL began when he was drafted 12th overall by the Ottawa Senators in the 1997 NHL Entry Draft. He spent his first seven seasons with the Senators.

However, it was during his tenure with the Atlanta Thrashers, Pittsburgh Penguins, Detroit Red Wings, and Chicago Blackhawks that Hossa truly made his mark. Known for his exceptional skill, Hossa earned five NHL All-Star Game appearances.

Marian Hossa achieved a remarkable feat, playing in three consecutive Stanley Cup Finals with three different teams. His relentless pursuit of hockey's ultimate prize finally culminated in the 2009-10 season, when he helped lead the Chicago Blackhawks to their first Stanley Cup championship in 49 years. Hossa continued to etch his name in history, securing two additional Stanley Cup titles with Chicago in the 2012-13 and 2014-15 seasons.

Throughout his illustrious 19-year NHL career, Marian Hossa amassed impressive statistics. He recorded 525 goals and 609 assists, amassing a total of 1,134 points in 1,309 regular-season games.

Sadly, Marian Hossa's career came to an untimely end in 2017 when he announced his battle with a progressive skin disorder. In recognition of his exceptional career, Hossa was deservedly elected into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2020.

