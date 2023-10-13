"Holy steal" - Devon Toews' contract extensions terms with Avalanche leaves NHL fans shocked

The Colorado Avalanche surprised the NHL community Friday with their announcement of a significant contract extension for defenseman Devon Toews. The new deal is set to keep Toews in the Mile High City for seven more years, beginning from the 2024-25 season and running through the 2030-31 season.

The news was met with a range of reactions from enthusiastic NHL fans on Twitter.

One fan expressed their excitement by exclaiming:

"Holy steal"

Another fan was all about the defense, confidently stating:

"7 years of dominant defense coming up. LFG!"

The humor in the NHL fanbase was evident in another tweet that highlighted Toews' unique role within the team:

"He takes teammate roasts to a new level, and we couldn't love it more."

Finally, one ecstatic fan couldn't contain their excitement, exclaiming:

"YAAAS!!! 7 more years of the Toewser laser! I'm so psyched! #GoAvsGo."

The Colorado Avalanche's decision to secure Devon Toews for the long term has undoubtedly stirred up enthusiasm among the fanbase.

Colorado Avalanche secure key defenseman Devon Toews with seven-year deal

The Colorado Avalanche addressed a major concern by re-signing defenseman Devon Toews to a seven-year, $7.25 million per year contract. This extension secures their top defensive pairing with 2022 Norris Trophy winner Cale Makar for at least three more seasons.

Toews enthusiastically shared his commitment to stay with the Avalanche and enhance their prior achievements. Toews said:

"I couldn’t be more excited to remain with the Avalanche and continue to build upon what we’ve accomplished so far. I’m excited to get this deal done and focus on our goal of bringing the Stanley Cup back to Colorado"

Toews, acquired in 2020 from the New York Islanders, has been instrumental for the Avalanche, significantly improving his offensive and defensive performance. He has consistently ranked in the top 15 for the Norris Trophy over his first three seasons with the team.

Toews' ability to excel in various situations, from 5-on-5 play to special teams, contributes to his status as one of the NHL's best defensemen. The partnership with Makar is considered one of the league's strongest defensive pairings.

With Toews's contract secured, the Avalanche now have nine players with more than three years left on their current contracts, including stars like Nathan MacKinnon and Makar.

Despite this, the team faces financial considerations, as it has around $2.6 million in projected cap space with several players becoming unrestricted or restricted free agents in the upcoming offseason. The re-signing of Devon Toews is a pivotal move for the Avalanche as they continue to build upon their recent success.