"Honestly comical" - NHL fans troll sportscaster Gord Miller for quitting Twitter/X over Connor Bedard-Corey Perry rumor

In a surprising turn of events, seasoned sportscaster Gord Miller has bid farewell to the X/Twitter platform, marking his departure amid a storm of rumors surrounding hockey stars Corey Perry and Connor Bedard. While Miller had already made a quiet exit from the site, the announcement of his departure became a spectacle as it unfolded on the Perry rumor mill.

The trade rumors, a space where speculation often runs rampant, played a pivotal role in Miller's decision to make his exit public. NHL Watcher, a prominent figure in the hockey community, took to Twitter to share Miller's departure and shed light on the catalyst behind it. The post hinted at the platform's inaction in addressing and deleting tweets related to the Bedard/Perry rumors.

"Leaving X/Twitter because they won’t delete tweets about the Bedard/Perry rumors is something… I’ve seen things on here 1000000x worse, just sayin," expressed NHL Watcher.

As news of Miller's departure spread, NHL fans took to the digital arena to share their diverse reactions. One fan dismissed the move as comical, suggesting that Miller's expectation for a different outcome on other platforms was unrealistic.

"Honestly comical, acting like one of those other sites would do anything different," the fan wrote.

Another fan expressed apathy, stating:

"Yeah. Could care less if they leave."

The tone of indifference continued as another fan chimed in, writing:

"It’s even funnier when people think others will care if they leave."

One user labeled Miller's decision as a:

"definitely an 'ok boomer' moment."

Gord Miller's departure from Twitter/X has undeniably sparked a dialogue among NHL fans.

Chicago Blackhawks recently placed Corey Perry on waivers

Recently, the Chicago Blackhawks announced the placement of Corey Perry on unconditional waivers with immediate contract termination plans. The team cited an internal investigation revealing Perry's engagement in unacceptable conduct, violating both his Standard Player's Contract and the Blackhawks' internal policies, ensuring a professional and safe work environment.

The statement reads:

"After an internal investigation, the Chicago Blackhawks have determined that Corey Perry has engaged in conduct that is unacceptable, and in violation both of the terms of his Standard Player's Contract and the Blackhawks' internal policies intended to promote professional and safe work environments.

"As such, Corey Perry has been placed on unconditional waivers. In the event Mr. Perry clears waivers, we intend to terminate his contract effective immediately."

Perry's activities, deemed "unacceptable," led to the decision. The specific details of his actions remain unclear. But apparently, he was involved with a team employee in an incident.