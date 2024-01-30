"Hope they all get what they deserve" - NHL fans react as bombshell report names five players asked to surrender to police over Hockey Canada scandal

On Tuesday, a bombshell report by NHL insider Rick Westhead on the recent Hockey Canada investigation sent shockwaves through the hockey community.

As per the report, five players of the Hockey Canada team in connection with the alleged sexual assault were named and asked by London Police to surrender themselves over the findings of the investigation.

Carter Hart, Michael McLeod, Dillon Dube, Cal Foote and Alex Formenton are the five players who have been asked to surrender as part of the investigation.

The report has led several hockey fans to voice their opinion. One Habs fan said:

"I've learned the hard way that there's no perfect way to phrase my discontent toward this awful sickening situation. If and when proven guilty since this is alleged, I hope they all get what they deserve."

Another fan questioned why the Calgary Flames had listed Dillon Dube's leave of absence as a matter of mental health:

"My question for the Flames is why they classified Dillon’s absence as mental health-related. Bad look"

One fan even suggested that the Hockey Canada management too should be held accountable for the actions over the years with regard to the investigation:

"What about the Hockey Canada management who tried to cover it up? Should they not be called out as well?"

Amid the controversy, one fan was quick to point out that while the players had been charged, the matter was yet to be tried in court.

"Remember they are only charged and not convicted. We just need to let the courts do the work and don’t rush to any conclusions just yet. Innocent until proven guilty."

NHL insider reveals potential charges Hockey Canada players could face

NHL insider Rick Westhead, who initially broke the news of the five players being named in the scandal, had earlier weighed in on what potential charges the players could face over their alleged actions. On X (formerly Twitter), he said:

"Several criminal lawyers who specialize in sexual assault cases have told me over the past days they expected former 2018 World Juniors players facing prosecution for an alleged sex assault in London, Ont., might face charges of gang sexual assault and forceable confinement."

Former NHL player Alex Formenton is the only player on the list to surrender to London Police. His attorney, Daniel Brown, though clarified (via Rick Westhead):

"The former Senators player has not been charged with either of those offences. He declined to elaborate on what Formenton has been charged with."

The case remains a developing story, and more details are expected to emerge in the days to come. London Police had earlier notified that they would arrange a press conference on Monday, Feb. 5.