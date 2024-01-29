"Hope he gets the help, he needs" - NHL fans showcase concern as Blue Jackets' Patrik Laine enters NHLPA player assistance program

Columbus Blue Jackets forward Patrik Laine has entered the NHL Player Assistance Program to address an undisclosed issue. The news was shared by NHL insider Elliotte Friedman on X (formerly Twitter). In response to the revelation, fans expressed their concerns and well-wishes for the talented player.

On Twitter, one fan, addressed hockey analysts Kelly Hrudey and Hockey Night, commenting:

"@KellyHrudey @hockeynight Heck of a hockey player, hope he gets the help he needs."

Another fan remarked on the expected influx of supportive comments, saying:

"All the incoming 'I hope he gets the help he needs' comments are going to be really sincere."

The outpouring of support is further exemplified by a fan who simply expressed:

"Best wishes to him."

Here's how other fans reacted to the news:

The statement shared by Patrik Laine on Instagram emphasized the significance of taking time away from the game to focus on mental health. He expressed gratitude for the understanding and support received from his team, the league and fans.

Fans, in turn, have reciprocated this gratitude by respecting Laine's privacy during this challenging period, while awaiting his eventual return to the ice.

Blue Jackets GM expresses support as Patrik Laine enters NHLPA program for mental health

As Blue Jackets forward Patrik Laine entered the NHL Player Assistance Program for undisclosed reasons, the team's general manager Jarmo Kekalainen expressed full support. Kekalainen said:

"Patrik has our complete support, and our sole concern is his well-being. Out of respect for Patrik, we will have no further comment."

Laine (25), had been recovering from a fractured clavicle suffered on Dec. 14, but his return was interrupted as he abruptly went back to Columbus during a recent road trip to Western Canada.

Blue Jackets coach Pascal Vincent said:

"It's just a setback with the injury, He's not going to be able to play on the trip, so he went back."

The Finnish forward had played only 18 games this season, scoring 6 goals and 9 points. Laine faced multiple setbacks, including a concussion in October, a clavicle injury, being healthy for the first time in his career in mid-November.

Since joining the Blue Jackets in Jan. 2021 through a trade with Winnipeg, Patrik Laine has struggled with various injuries, appearing in 479 career NHL games with 203 goals and 387 points.