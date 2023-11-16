"Hope it's a lifetime ban": Fans irate after Adam Erne's elbow on Pierre-Edouard Bellemare during Oilers vs Kraken

In a tense matchup between the Edmonton Oilers and the Seattle Kraken, emotions reached a boiling point when Oilers' forward Adam Erne delivered a controversial elbow to the head of Kraken's Pierre-Edouard Bellemare. The incident occurred at the 10:57 mark, resulting in Erne being sent to the penalty box for two minutes for an illegal check to the head.

The questionable hit has left fans on the edge of their seats and sparked outrage among Kraken supporters. Many are expressing their dissatisfaction with Adam Erne's actions, calling for player safety authorities to take a closer look at the incident. The severity of the hit and its potential implications for Bellemare's well-being have fans questioning the boundaries of physicality in the game.

Fans took to Twitter in a flurry of frustration after the incident. The social media platform erupted with passionate fans' comments, condemning the controversial hit and demanding accountability.

As the league's player safety officials review the play, anticipation and frustration are building among fans. The Oilers ultimately secured a 4-3 victory against the Kraken, but Erne's controversial move shifted the focus away from the game's outcome.

Whether Adam Erne will face additional consequences for his actions remains uncertain. However, the fallout from this incident is sure to linger in the minds of fans and players alike, reigniting debates about player safety and the need for strict enforcement of rules to protect athletes on the ice.

Oilers secure victory over the Kraken despite controversial Adam Erne hit

The Edmonton Oilers orchestrated a stunning comeback to secure victory over the struggling Seattle Kraken in overtime on Wednesday. Evander Kane emerged as the hero of the night, completing a natural hat trick at 2:57 of the extra period. Kane's game-winning one-timer, assisted by Zach Hyman, sealed the Oilers' third consecutive win, showcasing their resilience under new coach Kris Knoblauch.

The Oilers initially took the lead with a second-period goal from Connor McDavid, but the Kraken responded emphatically. Goals from Jared McCann, Pierre-Edouard Bellemare, and Alex Wennberg propelled Seattle to a 3-1 advantage. However, the Oilers battled back, with Kane's third-period redirection narrowing the deficit.

With just 46 seconds remaining in regulation, Kane struck again, leveling the score at 3-3 and forcing the thrilling overtime period. The Kraken, now on a three-game losing streak, were unable to withstand Kane's offensive onslaught. Stuart Skinner's 33 saves proved crucial for the Oilers, solidifying their triumph. The Kraken, facing a challenging stretch, will aim to regroup as they host the Islanders on Thursday.