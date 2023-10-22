"Hopefully he inspires others": Travis Dermott draws mixed reactions after Coyotes defenseman violates NHL Pride tape ban

Travis Dermott's recent decision to use Pride Tape during a game has sparked a wave of mixed reactions from NHL fans, as well as the broader hockey community. This move is not only significant for its symbolic importance but also for its defiance of the NHL's ban on the use of such tape.

Ian Mendes, a Senior Writer at The Athletic, took to Twitter to shed light on Dermott's groundbreaking gesture and the reactions it has elicited.

One fan on Twitter expressed their support for Dermott's choice, stating,

"Good on Dermott, hopefully he inspires others around the league to follow suit."

Another fan was visibly enthusiastic about Dermott's action, remarking,

"That’s awesome! I mean, for a guy to not only go out of his way to order tape and use it, he did it regardless of the consequences from the league because of the ban. I respect this man. Let’s now see how the league deals with this. Be a bad look if they fine/suspend him."

Interestingly, another fan proposed a creative solution by suggesting,

"They should just get pride sticks, have the paint made into the stick and then it’s just a regular stick design. Loophole."

A fan with a touch of sarcasm noted,

"Men hugging after celebrating goals offends me. Better ban that too."

Players are not permitted to wear Pride-themed tape or otherwise indicate support for special initiatives on the ice this season, per a resolution issued by the league's board of governors in June. However, it is unclear what, if any, further punishment a player would face for violating the prohibition.

Travis Dermott's decision to use Pride Tape in defiance of the NHL's ban has ignited a range of reactions from fans.

Travis Dermott's journey from OHL to the NHL

Travis Dermott was offered a tryout with an East Coast select spring hockey team and soon signed with the Newmarket Hurricanes in the Ontario Junior Hockey League (OJHL).

Dermott later caught the eye of the Erie Otters, who drafted him in the 2012 Ontario Hockey League (OHL) Draft. However, he continued to play for the Newmarket Hurricanes, earning accolades like being named to the OJHL's 2nd Team All-Stars and Fan Favorite.

In May 2013, Travis Dermott made a significant commitment by choosing to play for the Erie Otters. His hard work paid off as he was named to the 2013–14 OHL First All-Rookie Team.

The pivotal moment in his career came in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft, where the Toronto Maple Leafs selected him 34th overall. Dermott's journey to the NHL was marked by dedication and hard work, as he signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Maple Leafs in July 2015.

From representing Team Canada at the 2016 World Junior Ice Hockey Championships to making his NHL debut with the Toronto Maple Leafs, his story is one of determination and resilience. Following a stint with the Vancouver Canucks, Travis Dermott found a new opportunity with the Arizona Coyotes, signing a one-year, two-way contract for the 2023–24 season.