"Hot Cocoa shower for the winning coach or we riot" - NHL fans react to league introducing bizarre new cup being awarded to Winter Classic MVP

The NHL recently announced the introduction of a new trophy to be awarded to the MVP of the Winter Classic: the Cocoa Cup. The news was unveiled on the NHLonTNT Twitter account with a tweet that read:

"Introducing … 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗖𝗼𝗰𝗼𝗮 𝗖𝘂𝗽 🏆 Celebrating the outdoor rinks and warm refreshments that fueled how we learned the game, the trophy will now be presented to the MVP of the #WinterClassic every year."

The Cocoa Cup is a real representation of a cocoa mug mounted on a base, with 'NHL Winter Classic Discover' elegantly written on top. This whimsical addition to the league's trophy collection pays homage to the outdoor rinks and cozy moments that have become synonymous with the Winter Classic.

As soon as the announcement hit social media, NHL fans wasted no time in sharing their thoughts. One fan humorously exclaimed,

"Hot Cocoa shower for the winning coach or we riot,"

Another fan suggested,

"Giant Hot Cocoa mascot or we don’t care,"

However, some fans couldn't help but express a tinge of disappointment, with one noting,

"Too bad this Winter Classic isn't outdoors. So I guess ya gonna have to wait till next season."

While the Cocoa Cup's announcement may have raised eyebrows, it's apparent that NHL fans are embracing the whimsy and uniqueness it brings to the WC tradition.

The Cocoa Cup adds a lovely touch to the celebration of outdoor hockey and the cherished memories it produces as the league continues to innovate and engage with its audience.

More on the 2024 NHL Winter Classic

The 2024 NHL Winter Classic, scheduled for January 1, 2024, features a historic matchup between the Seattle Kraken and the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Park. It marks the first WC in the Pacific Time Zone and Seattle's inaugural outdoor game.

The event is hosted in a stadium with a retractable roof, a precaution against Seattle's rainy climate. Decorations reflecting local heritage and the Kraken mythos will adorn the rink, surrounded by topographic designs. The unique nautical theme extends to a boathouse serving as a broadcast studio.

Highlights of the entertainment include 13-year-old guitarist Nikhil Bagga performing the national anthem, rapper Sir Mix-A-Lot performing during player introductions, and the rock band Heart performing during the first intermission.

A two-day fan festival and a mobile hockey museum add to the celebration, creating a memorable experience for fans.