The story of how the Atlanta Thrashers became the Winnipeg Jets comprises a series of events that eventually led to the relocation of the NHL franchise from Atlanta, Georgia, to Winnipeg in Manitoba, Canada.

The Thrashers were established as an expansion team in 1999 and became the NHL's 28th franchise. The team struggled to find success on the ice and faced various challenges off it, including difficulties in attracting a dedicated fan base and financial instability. Despite occasional playoff appearances, the Thrashers failed to establish a strong foothold in the Atlanta market.

In 2011, after years of ownership instability and financial troubles, the Thrashers were sold to True North Sports & Entertainment, a group based in Winnipeg, Canada. The sale of the team marked the second time an NHL franchise had relocated from Atlanta, following the move of the Atlanta Flames to Calgary in 1980.

The decision to move the team to Winnipeg was driven by several factors. Firstly, Winnipeg had a strong hockey history and a passionate fan base that had long desired the return of an NHL team since the departure of the original Winnipeg Jets in 1996 (which relocated to become the Phoenix Coyotes).

Additionally, the relocation was seen as a way to restore balance to the NHL's conferences, as the move to Winnipeg allowed the creation of a new team in the Western Conference.

The official announcement of the team's relocation came on May 31, 2011, and the franchise was renamed the Winnipeg Jets, reclaiming the name of the original Jets. The move generated immense excitement and support from the Winnipeg community, with season tickets selling out within minutes and a strong show of fan loyalty.

Since the relocation, the Winnipeg Jets have enjoyed a resurgence in popularity and on-ice success. The team has made multiple playoff appearances, including reaching the Western Conference Final in 2018.

The return of NHL hockey to Winnipeg has reinvigorated the city's hockey culture and created a strong and dedicated fan base.

More about Atlanta Thrashers

The Atlanta Thrashers, during their time in Atlanta, sported jerseys in various colors, including ice blue, navy blue, red, gold and white. The official mascot of the team was Thrash, a representation of the brown thrasher that happens to be the official state bird of Georgia.

The Atlanta Thrashers secured their final win with a 3-0 win over the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on April 7, 2011. Their last game in Atlanta took place on April 10, 2011, against the Pittsburgh Penguins. Tim Stapleton scored the last goal in the Atlanta Thrashers' history.

Poll : 0 votes