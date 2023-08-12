"How bad the Leafs are": Sidney Crosby & Drake's viral throwback pic has NHL fans speculating about the Canadian duo's chat

Recently, a photo resurfaced on Twitter featuring none other than hip-hop superstar Drake and NHL legend Sidney Crosby sharing a candid moment. The picture sparked a flurry of speculation and hilarious conjectures from NHL fans. They tried to unravel the mystery of what the two icons could possibly have been discussing.

The photo, posted by the Twitter account "nhlpens," captured Drake and Crosby with their hands on each other's shoulders, leaving fans to ponder just what they might have talked about. The caption read:

"Drake and Sidney Crosby, LMAO what did they even speak about."

It set the stage for an outpouring of creative and comical responses from the passionate and imaginative world of NHL Twitter.

One fan, with a touch of humor in his response, quipped:

"How bad the Leafs are."

Taking the conversation in a completely different direction, another Twitter user chimed in with an offbeat theory:

"Probably discussing the cultural impact of the Lil Cros and Nate Dawg mixtape."

But the humorous takes didn't stop there. One more witty fan contributed to the conversation with a nod to the shared Canadian heritage of both Drake and Crosby:

"They're both Canadian. I’m sure Maple Syrup was brought up at some point."

The delightful Twitter thread showcases the unique camaraderie and banter that often defines fan communities on social media platforms. As NHL fans continue to rally around their favorite teams, players and cultural figures, these light-hearted exchanges can always be expected. Especially from the huge fan following of both of these stars.

When Sidney Crosby was designated an officer within the Order of Canada, a prestigious recognition within the nation

In 2022, Sidney Crosby received a significant honor when he was appointed as an Officer in the Order of Canada, a prestigious accolade that holds great importance within the nation. Crosby, renowned as a hockey legend, brought immense pride to both himself and his homeland.

His status as one of the greatest hockey players in history is widely acknowledged, with an illustrious career extending beyond the rink. Alongside his remarkable contributions to the sport, he has displayed a strong commitment to his community through charitable endeavors and active support for youth-focused projects.

The Order of Canada, a distinguished recognition, celebrates individuals who have made remarkable impacts on Canadian society. This recognition underscores Crosby's accomplishments as a sportsman as well as his genuine efforts to positively influence the lives of others.