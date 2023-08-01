How has Brad Treliving been as new Maple Leafs GM? Grading former Flames executive's moves so far

The Toronto Maple Leafs decided not to bring back GM Kyle Dubas and decided to hire Brad Treliving instead.

Treliving has had a pretty active offseason with the Maple Leafs as Toronto is in its window to win a Stanley Cup. However, playoff failure has been something Leaf fans have been used to.

With Toronto struggling to get out of the playoffs, Treliving focused on adding size and physicality. The Maple Leafs inked Ryan Reaves to a three-year deal. Although it is about two years too long, Reaves will play a big role for the team on the fourth line and add some grit to the roster.

Toronto signed Tyler Bertuzzi to a one-year deal and Max Domi to a one-year deal to help replace Michael Bunting and Ryan O'Reilly.

Finally, Brad Treliving signed defenseman John Klingberg to a one-year deal. This is a move that many fans weren't fond of, as he got a decent amount of money and is also a terrible defender. Klingberg is a good offensive-defenseman but his defensive game is troubling.

With the Klingberg signing and inking Reaves to a three-year deal, Brad Treliving has done a great job in his first offseason as Maple Leafs GM.

Grade: B+

Brad Treliving believes Toronto is better

Brad Treliving entered the GM role with the Maple Leafs in a tough spot as Toronto had several key players as free agents.

Although Treliving saw most of them walk away, bringing in Bertuzzi and Domi were great moves. The new GM believes the Maple Leafs are better today than they were when the playoffs ended.

“We’re better today than we were yesterday, and that’s the goal here,” Treliving told the media during the first day of the team’s development camp. “Everybody gets excited, the bell goes off on July 1. We still have lots of summer left to build our team. I feel better about our team.”

Adding Bertuzzi, Domi and Reaves adds some much-needed physical play to the roster. A knock on Toronto has been its play in the playoffs and signing those players add size and grit to its roster. Treliving said this was something he wanted to add:

“Both of these players, I think there’s a DNA part of them. … We need a little bit more snot to our game and I think they both bring a lot of that."

On paper, this was a good offseason for Treliving and the Maple Leafs, but only time will tell if the moves pan out.

