"How broke is this franchise": Jack McBain's unusual $1,599,999.99 extension with Yotes shocks fans

NHL insider Eliotte Friedman tweeted about the Arizona Coyotes and Jack McBain reaching a settlement to avoid arbitration. According to Friedman's sources, the settlement came in at a reported $1.6 million over two years, but he later pointed out that the actual number was a peculiar $1,599,999 million per year. The 2-year contract is worth $3,199,998 with $1,599,999 AAV.

23-24: $1,599,999

24-25: $1,599,999

Yes, one penny shy of a clean $1.6M twitter.com/capfriendly/st… Jack McBain’s salary is actually $1,599,999.99 each season.Yes, one penny shy of a clean $1.6M #Yotes

Naturally, this news sparked a flurry of reactions from NHL fans on Twitter, ranging from humor to disappointment and skepticism.

The first fan's comment on Twitter was laced with humor, quipping:

"Nice move. Yotes saved 1 cent to sign their next forward."

On the other hand, one fan expressed their disappointment in the Coyotes' decision:

"My disappointment in you is immeasurable. I hope you can learn from this."

Pete Blackburn @PeteBlackburn @FriedgeHNIC my disappointment in you is immeasurable. I hope you can learn from this

Another fan raised an eyebrow at the reported settlement, pointing out that such a deal would put the Coyotes:

"literally hundreds of millions over the cap."

Connor Tailford @Tailford07 @FriedgeHNIC That would put them literally hundreds of millions over the cap.

not antisocial just antipasto @ninj4b0b @FriedgeHNIC Jeez those two bucks must be the difference between not having an arena at all and paying rent at the *checks notes* college arena.

Adam @AdamWheeze @FriedgeHNIC Arbitrator would have given him that extra dollar, smart move yotes

Craig Needles @NeedlesOnNews @FriedgeHNIC Wow. Times really are tight for the Coyotes.

As the offseason continues, fans will undoubtedly keep a close eye on the Coyotes' moves and eagerly await the start of the new season.

Forward Jack McBain signs 2-year contract with Arizona Coyotes

Arizona Coyotes forward Jack McBain avoided arbitration by reaching a two-year contract agreement with the team on Sunday. While the financial terms were not disclosed by the Coyotes, Sportsnet reported that the deal is valued at nearly $3.2 million. Prior to the agreement, McBain was scheduled for an arbitration hearing later in the day.

Jack McBain, standing at 6-foot-3 and weighing 201 pounds, had an impressive performance last season, recording 26 points (12 goals, 14 assists) along with a team-record 304 hits in 82 games.

Coyotes' General Manager Bill Armstrong expressed his satisfaction with the signing, praising Jack McBain as a big, strong, and physical center who contributed both offensively and defensively. Armstrong said:

"We are very pleased to sign Jack to a new contract. He is a big, strong, physical center who led our team in hits last season and contributed offensively. We look forward to having him back on our roster this season."

Having played 92 career games with the Coyotes, the 23-year-old forward has amassed a total of 29 points (14 goals, 15 assists). The Coyotes are looking forward to having him back on their roster for the upcoming season, expecting him to make significant contributions to the team's performance.