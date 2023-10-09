On October 8, 2023, The Vegas Golden Knights received championship ring replicas at the Wynn Las Vegas event two days before the team's banner-raising ceremony at T-Mobile Arena.

These exceptional rings, created by Jason of Beverly Hills, symbolize the team's 2022-23 Stanley Cup victory over the Florida Panthers in five thrilling games.

This victory marks a historic moment for Las Vegas, bringing its maiden hockey championship, featuring the franchise's heritage, history, and the vibrant Las Vegas city community.

Through its Knights Fan Program, Jason of Beverly Hills is paying tribute to the loyal, steadfast supporters and fans who have been with the team since its inception.

This program not only grants the supporters and fans the opportunity to own a part of Golden Knights history but also contributes to charitable causes, creating a win-win scenario for all participants.

Step-by-step guide to get your hands on a replica ring

If you are excited to own a Vegas Golden Knights Championship Ring Replica through the Knights Fan Program, follow these simple steps:

Step 1: Visit the Official Jason of Beverly Hills Website. Here, you'll find detailed information about the Knights Fan Program.

Step 2: Choose Your favorite replica. Once on the website, explore the various options for the replica ring. You'll discover different styles, materials, and sizes to suit your needs.

Step 3: Pricing, Material Choices and Measurement

RING TYPES ORNAMENTS USED MEASUREMENTS RING SIZE PRICE 1. Super Fan Championship Ring 10Kt Yellow Gold, Diamonds & Yellow Sapphires 28mm Available from 5-17 Ring Size $9995.00 2. Premium Championship Ring Yellow Gold, Silver & Diamonds 28mm Available from 5-17 Ring Size $6995.00 3. Standard Championship Ring Silver with Gold Overlay and Cubic Zirconium 26mm Available from 5-17 Ring Size $895.00 4. Super Fan Championship Pendant Yellow Gold, Diamonds & Sapphires 28mm Available in 16" or 18" Chain $5995.00 5. Fan Championship Pendant Silver with Gold Overlay and Cubic Zirconium 26mm Available in 16" or 18" Chain $895.00 6. Championship Bracelet Silver with Gold Overlay and Cubic Zirconium 26mm Available in 7" or 8" Length $995.00 7. Championship ID Bracelet Silver with Gold Overlay and Cubic Zirconium 53mm x 20mm Available in 7" or 8" Length $295.00 8. Championship Charm Bracelet Silver with Gold Overlay and Cubic Zirconium Star measures 24mm, Shield measures 21mm Available in 7" or 8" Length $695.00 9. Championship Dog Tag Pendant Sterling Silver 40mm x 24mm Available in 16" or 18" Chain $595.00 10. Gold Bar Pendant Silver with Gold Overlay 35mm x 5mm Available in 16" or 18" Chain $595.00 11. Championship Earrings Silver with Gold Overlay & Cubic Zirconium 28mm ------------------- $495.00 12. Championship Cufflinks Silver with Gold Overlay & Cubic Zirconium 20mm ------------------- $495.00

Step 4: Place Your Order - After selecting your desired ring, follow the further order instructions on the website. Once the order is placed, wait for the arrival of your Vegas Golden Knights Championship ring replica. If you need any assistance or help, do not hesitate to contact the Jason of Beverly Hills team for support.

Step 5: Be a Fan For Good - The Knights Fan Program is deeply committed to philanthropy. By purchasing, you play a vital role in supporting and improving the community.

What is the Golden Knights Fan Program?

The Knights Fan Program is an exclusive opportunity for the fans and supporters of the Vegas Golden Knights to own an exquisite replica of the team's championship ring, crafted by renowned jeweler Jason of Beverly Hills. These replica rings symbolize the team's extraordinary journey in its inaugural season.

Owning a replica of the championship ring symbolizes deep dedication, passion, and loyalty. It is an unforgettable moment of the Knights' inaugural season for fans.