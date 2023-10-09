Ice Hockey
By Raja Chandrasekaran
Modified Oct 09, 2023 21:33 GMT
On October 8, 2023, The Vegas Golden Knights received championship ring replicas at the Wynn Las Vegas event two days before the team's banner-raising ceremony at T-Mobile Arena.

These exceptional rings, created by Jason of Beverly Hills, symbolize the team's 2022-23 Stanley Cup victory over the Florida Panthers in five thrilling games.

This victory marks a historic moment for Las Vegas, bringing its maiden hockey championship, featuring the franchise's heritage, history, and the vibrant Las Vegas city community.

Through its Knights Fan Program, Jason of Beverly Hills is paying tribute to the loyal, steadfast supporters and fans who have been with the team since its inception.

This program not only grants the supporters and fans the opportunity to own a part of Golden Knights history but also contributes to charitable causes, creating a win-win scenario for all participants.

Step-by-step guide to get your hands on a replica ring

If you are excited to own a Vegas Golden Knights Championship Ring Replica through the Knights Fan Program, follow these simple steps:

Step 1: Visit the Official Jason of Beverly Hills Website. Here, you'll find detailed information about the Knights Fan Program.

Step 2: Choose Your favorite replica. Once on the website, explore the various options for the replica ring. You'll discover different styles, materials, and sizes to suit your needs.

Step 3: Pricing, Material Choices and Measurement

RING TYPES ORNAMENTS USEDMEASUREMENTSRING SIZEPRICE
1. Super Fan Championship Ring10Kt Yellow Gold, Diamonds & Yellow Sapphires 28mmAvailable from 5-17 Ring Size$9995.00
2. Premium Championship RingYellow Gold, Silver & Diamonds28mmAvailable from 5-17 Ring Size$6995.00
3. Standard Championship RingSilver with Gold Overlay and Cubic Zirconium26mmAvailable from 5-17 Ring Size$895.00
4. Super Fan Championship PendantYellow Gold, Diamonds & Sapphires28mmAvailable in 16" or 18" Chain$5995.00
5. Fan Championship PendantSilver with Gold Overlay and Cubic Zirconium26mmAvailable in 16" or 18" Chain$895.00
6. Championship BraceletSilver with Gold Overlay and Cubic Zirconium26mmAvailable in 7" or 8" Length$995.00
7. Championship ID BraceletSilver with Gold Overlay and Cubic Zirconium53mm x 20mmAvailable in 7" or 8" Length$295.00
8. Championship Charm BraceletSilver with Gold Overlay and Cubic ZirconiumStar measures 24mm, Shield measures 21mmAvailable in 7" or 8" Length$695.00
9. Championship Dog Tag PendantSterling Silver40mm x 24mmAvailable in 16" or 18" Chain$595.00
10. Gold Bar Pendant Silver with Gold Overlay35mm x 5mmAvailable in 16" or 18" Chain$595.00
11. Championship EarringsSilver with Gold Overlay & Cubic Zirconium28mm-------------------$495.00
12. Championship CufflinksSilver with Gold Overlay & Cubic Zirconium 20mm-------------------$495.00

Step 4: Place Your Order - After selecting your desired ring, follow the further order instructions on the website. Once the order is placed, wait for the arrival of your Vegas Golden Knights Championship ring replica. If you need any assistance or help, do not hesitate to contact the Jason of Beverly Hills team for support.

Step 5: Be a Fan For Good - The Knights Fan Program is deeply committed to philanthropy. By purchasing, you play a vital role in supporting and improving the community.

What is the Golden Knights Fan Program?

The Knights Fan Program is an exclusive opportunity for the fans and supporters of the Vegas Golden Knights to own an exquisite replica of the team's championship ring, crafted by renowned jeweler Jason of Beverly Hills. These replica rings symbolize the team's extraordinary journey in its inaugural season.

Owning a replica of the championship ring symbolizes deep dedication, passion, and loyalty. It is an unforgettable moment of the Knights' inaugural season for fans.

