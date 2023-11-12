"How can anyone say Nikita Kucherov is not top 25": NHL fans roast Bleacher Report's Top 25 players for 2023-24

In a surprising twist, NHL fans question Bleacher Report's Top 25 Players for the 2023-24 season, notably omitting star player Nikita Kucherov. Kucherov, who has been a consistent performer for the Lightning, has been left out of the Top 25, much to the dismay of fans. The Russian forward has been instrumental in the Lightning's success, contributing significantly to the team's offensive prowess.

In the 2023-24 season, Kucherov has already scored 10 goals and provided 12 assists, making him the leading point scorer in the NHL. Despite these impressive stats, Bleacher Report did not include him in their top 25.

Fans have taken to social media to express their disbelief and frustration at Kucherov's omission. Many argue that his performance and contribution to the Lightning's success make him a top contender.

Here are some fan reactions to the omission of Nikita Kucherov, the star player of the Tampa Bay Lightning.

"Not to be a huge homer but I genuinely don't understand how anyone can say that Nikita Kucherov isn't a top 25 player in this league"

Nikita Kucherov looks good as Tampa Bay Lightning aim for another playoff berth in 2023-24

Nikita Kucherov, the standout performer for the Tampa Bay Lightning, is making waves in the NHL this season. Known for his exceptional skills, Kucherov is playing better than ever, leading the league in points.

His performance has been instrumental in the Lightning's pursuit of another playoff berth in the 2023-24 season.

Despite a slow start to the season, the Tampa Bay Lightning have shown resilience and are not panicking. Kucherov's performance has been a beacon of hope for the team. He has managed to record an incredible three goals and nine points over just his last two contests.

However, the team faced a setback when they were blanked by the Carolina Hurricanes in a game where Kucherov was absent due to illness. His absence highlighted his importance to the team and how much they rely on him for offense.

With Kucherov in top form, the Tampa Bay Lightning are well-positioned to make a strong push for the playoffs.