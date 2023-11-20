How is Connor McDavid performing since return from injury? Closer look at Oilers star's form guide

The 2023-2024 NHL season has been challenging for the Edmonton Oilers considering the below-average performance of their star player, Connor McDavid. He was the points leader in the previous season with an impressive career-high of 153 points.

The Oilers faced early setbacks, particularly with goaltending issues and a string of losses that put them in a precarious position. McDavid's season took an unexpected turn when he suffered an upper-body injury on October 22 during a game against the Jets. His absence further dwindled the team's performance, leading to a series of losses.

McDavid made his much-anticipated return on October 30 in the Heritage Classic game against the Flames. However, his comeback did not immediately translate into the expected impact. In a 5-2 win over the Flames, McDavid logged 23 minutes and 26 seconds of ice time but managed only one assist.

Despite the initial hope that McDavid would lead the team to a turnaround, the Oilers continued to struggle. Since his return, McDavid has scored only two goals and recorded a couple of assists, resulting in a total of 13 points in 14 games.

This pace projects McDavid to reach close to only 70 points this season, a significant dip compared to his remarkable statistics over the past seven seasons. The Oilers' captain has consistently scored over 100 points in six of the last seven seasons, with 97 points in the other.

Connor McDavid himself has acknowledged a lack of confidence this season which is definitely a big sign.

Director of Scouting Craig Button on Connor McDavid's performance

The Oilers' dire situation prompted Director of Scouting Craig Button to comment on McDavid's drop-off in puck-handling ability during SportsCentre's broadcast. Button remarked:

"What I'm seeing with Connor McDavid right now ... Every metric, the slot shots, inner slot shots, slot passes, those numbers are down. And I'm seeing pucks get swept off his stick. He's not able to open up his hands. And that is what I'm seeing more than anything."

He added:

"Five times that he's played this season without a point. That is significant. And you think about what he did last year, I mean, he's on pace to have a bigger point, total point drop off from season to season.

"You can start to understand and maybe be a little bit worried about the drop off in the productivity for Connor McDavid."

As the NHL season progresses, the spotlight will remain on Connor McDavid's performance.