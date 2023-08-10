How does Coyotes' desire to purchase land in Mesa impact chances of NHL coming to Utah?

The Arizona Coyotes' recent move to potentially acquire land in Mesa for an arena and entertainment district has raised questions about its impact on the NHL's prospects of coming to Utah. However, it's important to note that the Coyotes' plans in Arizona don't directly dictate the potential for an NHL expansion in Utah.

While the Coyotes are exploring opportunities for a new arena, Utah's chances of obtaining an NHL team depend on various factors. These include the size of the market, local interest in hockey, arena facilities, ownership groups and decisions made by the NHL itself.

The Coyotes' intent to build an arena in Mesa is geared toward solidifying their presence in Arizona, but it doesn't necessarily expedite or hinder the league's consideration of Utah for expansion.

TSN @TSN_Sports The Coyotes are attempting to purchase some land in Mesa to construct a new arena. pic.twitter.com/FDCmuqioG9

Utah's potential viability as an NHL location would require a comprehensive evaluation of its unique circumstances and alignment with the league's expansion strategy. While the team's land acquisition is noteworthy, the NHL's expansion decisions would be guided by a broader set of considerations that extend beyond a single team's local plans.

Will Coyotes remain in Arizona?

Amid financial turbulence and looming uncertainties, the Arizona Coyotes are diligently exploring diverse avenues to ensure their continued existence within the state. Stymied by setbacks in their pursuit of a new arena in Tempe, the team's principal owner, Alex Meruelo, is actively engaged in strategic measures to avert the potential upheaval of a relocation.

They have articulated their unwavering dedication to establish a permanent and enduring presence in the Valley. Their statement underscores their intent to not only develop a landmark sports facility but also explore alternative sites in the East Valley.

Amid these deliberations, an intriguing option has surfaced – that of relocating to Milwaukee, Wisconsin. This notion is propelled by the city's weather patterns, which align favorably with the demands of NHL hockey. Yet, this prospect remains in its nascent stages, with a petition garnering merely 1,200 signatures over two years.

The team finds itself at a pivotal juncture, grappling with the crucial decision of either fortifying its roots within Arizona or exploring new terrain in Milwaukee. The verdict will resonate beyond the confines of a sports franchise, influencing fans, local communities and the broader NHL landscape.

As the team navigates this crossroads, the tale of the Arizona Coyotes stands poised to shape the trajectory of professional hockey in the region for years to come.