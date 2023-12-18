"How is D.J. Smith still employed?" - NHL fans left debating Senators HC's future as calls for his firing intensify

The Ottawa Senators find themselves amid a tumultuous season, and the recent echoes of frustration from NHL fans have grown louder as the team faced its fourth consecutive loss, slipping to the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings.

The sentiment among fans reached a tipping point after a disheartening 6-3 defeat at the hands of the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday, leaving many to question the future of the team under the leadership of head coach D.J. Smith.

The discussion gained momentum when the popular hockey page, NHL Watcher, took to Twitter, sharing the team's dismal performance. The tweet read:

"Sens lose their 4th straight, they are dead last in the Eastern Conference, only the Sharks and Blackhawks have less points than them in the standings."

The tweet resonated with fans, sparking a wave of reactions and calls for change.

One fan on social media raised a pointed question, asking:

"How is DJ Smith still employed?"

This sentiment was echoed by another frustrated supporter:

"I love how fans of every single NHL team are like 'how has DJ Smith not been fired yet?'"

Adding to the discourse, another fan recalled the preseason hype:

"I remember when all the media analysts before the season started were talking about the senators as if they were a playoff team"

As the calls for Smith's firing intensify, it remains to be seen how the Senators management will respond to the mounting pressure.

Coach DJ Smith addresses Ottawa Senators' mental challenges

The Ottawa Senators head coach DJ Smith promptly addressed the team's struggles after the fourth consecutive loss, attributing the downturn to mental errors. Smith also pointed out the team's lapses in puck management.

According to TSN, Smith said:

“It's mental toughness. It's staying in the moment. It's taking care of the puck. It's wanting to win the game 2-1. If you have that mentality, you have a chance every night. Power play gets us two goals and then we turn around and get toasted on our penalty kill.”

He added:

“So, right now, we're making a lot of mistakes. But it's mental. It's not a lack of guys caring or lack of effort. It's the mental side of it.”

After the four-game skid, where the Senators were outscored 19-10, they are at the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings with 22 points.

The gap between them and a playoff spot is widening, with 12 points separating them from the final wild-card position held by the Washington Capitals.