How Does Fantasy Hockey Scoring Work?

The 2023-24 NHL season is just a few weeks away, which means it's time for people to draft their fantasy hockey teams.

Fantasy hockey has been getting more and more popular as the NHL gets bigger and attracts more viewers. With that, some people may be playing fantasy hockey for the first time, so scoring could be confusing.

Let's take a look at how some leagues do scoring for fantasy hockey.

What is fantasy hockey scoring?

Fantasy hockey scoring is how leagues determine how many points a player gets in that game.

Scoring could be different in each league, but most leagues reward points for goals, assists, points, power-play points, short-handed points, plus/minus, penalty minutes, hits, blocks, shots on goal, saves, wins, goals-against average, save percentage and shutouts to name a few.

The common way for points for skaters to be scored is three points for a goal, two points for an assist, 0.5 points for a shot on goal, one point for a plus, 0.5 points for a block, 0.5 points for a power play point and 0.5 points for a short-handed point.

However, some leagues may decide to change the scoring slightly, but that usually is how scoring in fantasy hockey is determined.

How does goalie scoring work in fantasy hockey?

Goalies are often the most important players in fantasy hockey as they can make or break your team.

For goalies, a win is usually worth three points, a goals against is worth -1 point, a save is worth 0.2 points, and a shutout is worth two points.

Some leagues may also include stats like goals against average and save percentage, which adds to the importance of having a good goaltender.

How is the scoring calculated in Fantasy Hockey?

Most fantasy hockey leagues are weekly matchups, meaning the scores are totaled up for every player from games on Monday until Sunday.

Some leagues also do head-to-head stats for each category, so whoever has the most goals would get one point, and whoever has the most categories won would win the week.

You should take a look at your fantasy hockey league settings though as every league is a bit different with scoring.

