How to download NHL 24 EA Play trial with Xbox Game Pass? 10 hours of early access up for grabs

EA Sports recently made headlines when they unveiled an exciting 10-hour NHL 24 EA Play trial for Xbox Game Pass subscribers, providing fans with early access to experience this latest installment of their popular NHL franchise before its official release date. This early access opportunity provides gamers an exclusive opportunity to experience all its features first-hand.

EA Play, Electronic Arts' gaming service that provides early trial access for upcoming titles such as NHL 24. It is now available as a trial to subscribers of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate - making this an unmissable opportunity for hockey lovers everywhere.

When will NHL 24 EA Play trial early access be available?

NHL 24 early access is available from October 3, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. Pacific time/12:00 p.m. Eastern time/5:00 p.m. British Summer Time.

Follow these simple steps to access the NHL 24 EA Play Trial:

1. Make sure your Xbox Game Pass subscription is active: To take part in the NHL 24 trial, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers need to be subscribed; otherwise, a monthly membership subscription can be purchased here.

2. Navigating EA Play on Xbox: Navigate to EA Play via My Games & Apps on Xbox and locate EA Play's hub within this section.

3. Discover NHL 24 within Game Trials on Xbox: Scroll through until you find NHL 24 within this subsection of 'Game Trials' on Xbox and select it to view NHL 24's details.

4. Access the Trial: Click NHL 24 and choose 'Download Trial'; the game will begin downloading to your console. Keeping in mind that a 10-hour trial offers ample gameplay time, use your time wisely as any progress made will carry over into its full game version if purchased after the expiry of the trial period.

What can players expect from NHL 24 EA Play Trial with Xbox Game Pass?

NHL 24 offers an immersive hockey experience, featuring improved graphics, gameplay mechanics, and AI intelligence. Fans can expect enhanced controls for more realistic player movements as well as a revamped Be A Pro mode with deeper narrative storytelling capabilities.

The trial provides access to all game modes in NHL 24, including Online Versus, HUT Rush, and World of CHEL.

Members can take advantage of additional recurring member rewards, save 10% on pre-orders, and more! Additionally, rewards such as World of Chel Battle Pass Multiplier Boost Tokens, Store Coins, and Themed Gear are just a few examples.

An Unparalleled Opportunity: Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers have an unparalleled opportunity to experience all of the action of the NHL 24 EA Play trial version. It provides 10 hours of gameplay to explore its features, improve skills, and gain a head start against competitors.