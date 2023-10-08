"How on earth has the referee given that?" - NHL fans left fuming over Eriksson Ek's illegal check call on Jamie Benn

In a Saturday night preseason clash between the Minnesota Wild and the Dallas Stars, NHL fans were left in disbelief as Dallas captain Jamie Benn found himself on the receiving end of an illegal check to the head from Minnesota's Joel Eriksson Ek. The controversial call has ignited a firestorm of debate among hockey enthusiasts.

The incident occurred during the second period when Eriksson Ek attempted to deliver a body check on Benn, who was skating near the boards. However, the collision resulted in Eriksson Ek's shoulder making contact with Benn's head. The referees quickly assessed a two-minute penalty for an illegal check to the head, and the play was met with astonishment by fans from both sides.

Many supporters argue that the hit was unintentional and that Eriksson Ek had no malicious intent. They contend that such calls should be reserved for deliberate acts of head targeting. On the other hand, some believe that the officials made the right call, emphasizing the importance of player safety.

As the debate rages on, it is evident that this preseason incident will continue to be a topic of discussion among NHL fans. The league's commitment to player safety remains paramount, but the Eriksson Ek- Jamie Benn incident highlights the fine line between ensuring player well-being and preserving the physicality of the sport.

Pat Maroon and Jamie Benn Ignite Center-Ice Brawl

In the same game between the Minnesota Wild and the Dallas Stars, things took an unexpected turn when two NHL heavyweights, Pat Maroon of the Wild and Jamie Benn, the Stars' captain, decided to drop the gloves at center ice. The game may have been just an exhibition contest, but Maroon and Benn clearly had other ideas.

The brawl erupted shortly after the Wild's Marco Rossi found the back of the net, seemingly igniting a spark in both players. The two combatants wasted no time, engaging in a heated exchange of punches that lasted longer than most fights in the league. They grappled, trading powerful blows as the crowd roared in disbelief.

Although the fight began at center ice, it quickly migrated towards the boards, where both players continued to exchange punches with gusto. It took the intervention of on-ice officials to finally separate the two giants, bringing an end to the fiery showdown.

While preseason games are typically seen as a chance for players to shake off the rust and experiment with line combinations, Pat Maroon and Jamie Benn's passionate tussle reminded fans that hockey's intensity and spirit can flare up at any moment, even in a seemingly "meaningless" game.