How do you fight in NHL 24? Walkthrough of how to win and get the better of your opponents in a duel

NHL 24 delivers an exhilarating adrenaline rush, not just from scoring goals and making incredible saves but from intense duels on the ice that often take place between rival teams. The new game makes fights an integral part of gameplay, adding another layer of strategy and excitement that distinguishes it from other sports.

Detailed walkthrough to win thrilling encounters in NHL 24

Step 1: Throwing Down the Gauntlet

Every duel begins with a challenge in NHL 24. To initiate one on Xbox or PlayStation, approach an opponent and press 'Y' (Xbox) or double tap Triangle (PlayStation). For instance, Tom Wilson of the Washington Capitals, known for his physical play, might challenge an opponent after landing a hefty check against one of his teammates. Keep in mind that not all will accept your challenge. However, the game situation can influence the likelihood of a fight.

Step 2: The Dance on Ice

As soon as the gloves come off, it's time to fight. The left stick controls the player's movement and balance, while the right stick handles punching. For instance, a quick flick forward of the right stick will throw a jab; moving it to the side and forward will unleash an explosive hook. Use L2 to grab punches, while R2 can help dodge them.

Step 3: Mastering The Timing

Timing is of utmost importance in fights. For example, if you're up against an experienced opponent like Ryan Reaves from the Vegas Golden Knights, carefully observe his movements and anticipate his punches to dodge them. When his balance shifts off, that's your cue to strike back with your own punch.

Step 4: The Stamina Game

Stamina plays an essential part in NHL24 fights. Each punch you throw depletes your stamina, leaving you vulnerable if it runs dry. Milan Lucic of the Calgary Flames has long been recognized for his endurance; therefore, playing as him could give you an advantage. Alternate attacks with periods of rest to build stamina before beginning again.

Step 5: Land the Knockout Punch

The goal of any fight is to knock your opponent out, which can be accomplished by landing successful punches and wearing down their health bar. After this occurs, one well-placed hook could send them tumbling to the ice and win you the match - such as Zdeno Chara of the Boston Bruins with one well-timed hook that could knock them out immediately.

Fighting in NHL 24 requires precision, timing, anticipation, and understanding of its mechanics to succeed. Armed with this guide, you are now prepared to step onto the ice and meet any challenger who comes your way. Though you might lose some fights at first, eventually, it'll all pay off, and soon enough, you will become victorious over your opponent in duels. So, get on your skates, drop those gloves, and prepare to dominate duels on NHL 24.