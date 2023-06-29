How do future considerations work in NHL? All you need to know about the bargaining chip all teams are currently using

NHL trades are not as easy as it seems. There are so many terminologies involved and one such term is Future consideration.

While players, prospects, or draft picks are often involved in a transaction, there are instances where nothing is immediately sent back in return. This is where the concept of "future considerations" comes into play, adding an element of anticipation and uncertainty to the deal-making process.

Put simply, future considerations are exactly what they sound like. When a team agrees to send it to another club, it means that, at a later point in time, they will complete the deal by sending either a player, a pick, or multiple assets in return. Essentially, it's an agreement to finalize the trade at a later date, allowing teams to defer the decision on what specific assets they will exchange.

Why would teams opt for future considerations instead of an immediate trade?

One primary reason is that NHL rules prohibit teams from trading a player or draft picks for cash alone. Therefore, a tangible asset like a player or a pick has to be included in the trade to maintain compliance with league regulations. By using future consideration, teams have the flexibility to assess their needs and make a more informed decision about what position they want to reinforce or whether they prefer to acquire a draft pick in a later round.

This practice shares similarities with the concept of a "player to be named later" (PTBNL) in Major League Baseball (MLB). Here, a player is included in the trade, but the final determination of his identity occurs at a later date.

Kris Draper is an example of such a trade

One of the most famous examples of such a trade dates back to 1993 when the Winnipeg Jets made a deal with the Detroit Red Wings involving Kris Draper. At the time, Draper was a minor leaguer, and the Jets traded him to Detroit for future consideration.

In an intriguing twist, the Jets received a symbolic check for a mere $1 as part of the agreement. Little did they know that this seemingly insignificant transaction would go on to become one of the most lopsided deals in NHL history.

Draper flourished with the Red Wings, playing a crucial role as a member of the renowned "Grind Line" and contributing to the team's four Stanley Cup victories. His achievements include winning the Selke Trophy in 2004, recognizing him as the league's best defensive forward. It is safe to say that the Red Wings got the best bang for their buck, making that single dollar one of the most impactful investments an NHL team has ever made.

