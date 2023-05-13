How good has Morgan Rielly been in playoffs for Toronto Maple Leafs?

Morgan Rielly has been a crucial player for the Toronto Maple Leafs during the playoffs. He proved that once again in game five of the second round against the Florida Panthers on Friday.

Rielly scored his fourth goal of the postseason, putting him in elite company. The last Maple Leafs defenseman to score as many in a single postseason was Bryan McCabe, who netted five times in 2002.

Morgan Rielly sizzles in playoffs for Toronto Maple Leafs

Morgan Rielly's most notable goal during the playoffs was an overtime game-winner in game three of the first round that gave the Maple Leafs a 2-1 series lead over the Tampa Bay Lightning.

It was a crucial moment in the series, and Rielly's goal gave the team a stranglehold on the series, which they eventually won in five games. In game five against the Panthers, Rielly once again proved his worth to the team by scoring in the second period to bring the game to 2-1.

It was a crucial goal that gave the Maple Leafs some much-needed momentum, showcasing Rielly's offensive prowess and ability to step up in big moments.

Rielly would have tied McCabe's record during game five, but his second goal of the night was disallowed due to an early whistle. Despite the disappointment, Rielly continued to play with determination and a never-say-die attitude, which is precisely what the Maple Leafs needed in a must-win game.

Morgan Rielly's performance throughout the playoffs has been nothing short of exceptional.

He has been a stalwart on defense, contributing offensively and making crucial plays in crucial moments. He has become a leader on the team and has shown that he's willing to do whatever it takes to help the Maple Leafs succeed.

As the playoffs continue, Rielly will undoubtedly play a crucial role in the Maple Leafs' success. With his offensive abilities and leadership skills, he has proven that he's one of the best defensemen in the league. If he continues to play at this level, the Maple Leafs have an excellent chance of making a deep run in the playoffs and potentially winning the Stanley Cup.

Morgan Rielly has been a standout performer for the Toronto Maple Leafs during the playoffs. His fourth goal of the postseason in game five against the Panthers is further evidence of his importance to the team.

As the playoffs continue, Rielly will undoubtedly continue to play a crucial role in the Maple Leafs' success. Moreover, his leadership and offensive abilities will be crucial in helping the team make a deep playoff run.

