How Henrik Lundqvist made Jimmy Fallon take some heat during Harry Styles concert

In a recent episode of "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," the late-night host Jimmy Fallon and former NHL goaltender Henrik Lundqvist entertained viewers with a hilarious recount of their night at a Harry Styles concert.

It turns out that their evening was nothing short of a wild and unforgettable experience. As the conversation unfolded, Henrik Lundqvist and Jimmy Fallon reminisced about their unexpected adventures at the concert, complete with a playful selfie as evidence.

Jimmy Fallon mentioned:

"We sat next to each other at a Harry Styles concert"

Lundqvist replied,

"That's right. It was boa night at the Garden."

Jimmy Fallon said,

"Here's a selfie that we took. This is you wearing, yeah, you're wearing a boa."

Fallon was quick to mention his "dad dancing" during the event, which drew some attention.

Fallon said,

"I want to say because I think that you kind of owe me a little bit. Because I'll tell you what, I took a little heat because I was dad dancing at Harry Styles' concert because I didn't know how to dance. And you were there right next to me. All these videos are going around of me just not knowing how to dance. But you were right behind me. I'm like, that's Lundqvist. That's Henrik Lundqvist right behind me with a boa going crazy. You were like, yeah. I was screaming. You love Harry Styles."

During the concert, Henrik Lundqvist was right by Jimmy Fallon's side, enjoying the incredible performance by Harry Styles.

Lundqvist:

"I was just following your lead that night. But you know what? I have this great opportunity. I work a lot at the Garden now. Not playing hockey, but I meet amazing people. I go to these amazing concerts. And Harry, that was an incredible show."

Henrik Lundqvist shared one incident from the concert

Henrik Lundqvist further mentioned one incident that involved his kids and how they pointed him out for clapping. He said,

"I brought my kids for one show, and I just looked at them. It felt like we were watching Elvis or something. Everybody was just screaming. I was clapping my hands. My daughter looked at me, it's like, "Dad, we're not clapping. We're screaming."

Jimmy Fallon:

"Yeah, Dad, just stop. Just don't do anything embarrassing. That's exactly right."

Lundqvist and Fallon's entertaining exchange at live concerts entertained the fans, they got to see the special selfie and hear about the fun they had. Harry Styles' music has the power to evoke a deep connection within the listeners and Lundqvist felt the same.