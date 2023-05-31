How Jamie Benn almost did not have an NHL career: Exploring Dallas Stars captain's pro career in another major US sport

Jamie Benn, the Dallas Stars' captain and one of the top Canadian hockey players, almost didn't have an NHL career.

In an interview with the Canadian Press, Benn revealed that, if he hadn't been drafted by the Stars late in the NHL draft almost a decade ago, he might have pursued baseball instead. Baseball was a sport that tugged at his heart, and he was a talented player, considered by one coach to be the second-best left-handed hitter ever from Victoria, after the Toronto Blue Jays' Michael Saunders.

Benn's love for baseball came from his father, Randy. Bruce Hamilton, the owner, president, and GM of the Kelowna Rockets, where Benn played junior hockey, believed that Randy would have been thrilled if his son had pursued baseball over hockey.

However, Benn ultimately chose to give hockey a try after being drafted by the Stars in 2007 with the 129th overall pick. He decided to play for Kelowna, instead of attending the University of Alaska-Fairbanks, where he had a commitment to play both hockey and baseball in the winter and summer, respectively.

The decision to pursue hockey over baseball still stings Ron Arcuri, Jamie Benn's coach with the Victoria Capitals, who believed that baseball scouts were taking notice of Benn's talent.

While Benn had the eye of scouts in both sports, his dedication to hockey was described as casual. Tim Bernhardt, the Stars' former director of amateur scouting, mentioned that Benn was a naive kid who played both hockey and baseball but didn't fully understand what it took to make it in hockey.

Jamie Benn' journey and his rise to success

Jamie Benn's lack of focus on hockey early on resulted in rough edges for the player. Concerns about his skating and conditioning arose. He wasn't considered lazy; instead it was thought that he was rather unaware of the commitment required to succeed in hockey.

These factors, along with playing in a league (BCHL) that wasn't heavily scouted at the time, may have contributed to Benn slipping to the fifth round of the NHL draft. Bernhardt believes that a snub from Hockey Canada, where Benn wasn't picked for the Canada West team in 2006, was another reason for his lower draft position.

However, the Stars had received a tip about Jamie Benn from Dennis Holland, a B.C. area scout and brother of Detroit Red Wings GM Ken Holland. Les Jackson, a long-time Stars executive, recalled that they didn't want Benn's name floating around before the draft, so they chose four players before him, with only one of them playing an NHL game.

It was at the Stars' development camp a few weeks after the draft that Benn's potential became apparent. He realized how good he could be but also understood the changes he needed to make in his habits, such as improving his diet and training more diligently.

Jamie Benn quickly became a star for the Kelowna Rockets, leading the team to a WHL crown in his second season. He also caught the attention of Hockey Canada and earned a spot on the 2009 world junior team. His skills and potential were evident to those who had witnessed his rise.

