"How do Jarmo and Vincent have jobs": Columbus Blue Jackets benching Patrik Laine and Johnny Gaudreau leaves fans amazed

There were some surprising decisions made by coach Pascal Vincent during the final period of the Columbus Blue Jackets' 3-2 loss to the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday.

At the moment, nothing appears to be going right for the Blue Jackets, and the concerning aspect is that their top players are struggling to produce numbers.

In the final stage of Thursday's loss, Blue Jackets coach Vincent Pascal decided to change his game plan and favor his second line. That resulted in the removal of top forwards Patrik Laine and Johnny Gaudreau from the lineup.

The Blue Jackets coach sat Laine on the bench for 9:53 minutes, while Gaudreau watched the game from the bench for the final 6:15 minutes. Both stars ended the contest without a point. Laine clocked 14:42 of ice time without a shot on goal, while Gaudreau finished the game after spending 12:36 minutes on the ice.

The benching of the talented players became the game's biggest takeaway. Many fans expressed their dissatisfaction with the coach's decision, especially as the Blue Jackets had a powerplay opportunity to tie the game while they were out.

Here's what fans said about the Blue Jackets coach's decision to bench Patrik Laine and Johnny Gaudreau. A fan taking to X, formerly Twitter, said:

"How do jarmo and pascal Vincent have jobs"

Notably, it was the second time this season that Gaudreau was benched in a crucial stage of the game. Patrik Laine saw the game from the bench last time under coach John Tortorella.

"I don't coach individuals": Columbus Blue Jackets HC on his decision to bench Laine and Gaudreau

Following the Blue Jackets 3-2 loss to Coyotes (8-6-2), it was highly expected that coach Pascal Vincent would have to answer an abundance of questions about his decision to bench Laine and Gaudreau.

Pascal provided a simple response:

"I coach a team,” Vincent said. “I don’t coach individuals. Those guys were going, they’re going to play. That’s what we’ve been doing all year.”

Johnny Gaudreau is the highest-paid player on the Columbus Blue Jackets roster, with a cap hit of $9.75 million.

This season, the 30-year-old has notched up six points through one goal and five assists in 17 games. Meanwhile, Patrik Laine has accumulated three points (two goals and one assist) in eight games.

The Columbus Blue Jackets (4-9-4) are riding on a seven-game losing streak. They next take on the Washington Capitals (8-4-2) on Saturday, Nov. 18. The puck drops at 7:30 p.m. ET.