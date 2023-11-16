Lexi Brown, the wife of former professional ice hockey right winger JT Brown, recently took to her Twitter account to share her ordeal with identity theft due to catfishing. The shocking revelation unfolded through a series of tweets where Lexi candidly expressed her frustration and disbelief at the recurring incidents.

"If I had a dollar for every time someone used my photos to catfish some guy on the internet and then that guy’s gf reached out to me about him cheating on her I would have $4. Which isn’t a lot, but HOW DOES THIS STILL KEEP HAPPENING TO ME!?"

Lexi's initial tweet reflects her exasperation at the frequency with which her photos are misused by individuals engaging in catfishing. The monetary humor she employs in expressing her situation adds a touch of irony to the otherwise unsettling reality she faces.

"Seriously, you guys wouldn’t believe the stories. I think I’m one catfish away from a phone call from Nev and the MTV Catfish crew."

In her next tweet, Lexi delves deeper into the bizarre world of catfishing, hinting at the outlandish and unbelievable stories that have emerged from these deceitful online encounters.

"Some guy thinks we’ve been dating for years. He just reached out to my actual account. Do I tell him? I hate break ups!!!"

Lexi's third tweet takes a more personal turn as she reveals a specific instance where a deceived individual believed they were in a long-term relationship with her.

"It’s flattering until you see the guys who think they’re dating you lmao. Like please, I’m not cheating on JT for you."

Brown and Lexi LaFleur wed on February 6, 2015. They are now a family of four, blessed with two children.

What is JT Brown currently engaged in?

JT Brown, concluding a seven-year NHL career in 2021, transitioned to broadcasting, joining Root Sports Northwest. Currently, he serves as a TV analyst for the Seattle Kraken.

In a historic moment in 2022, JT Brown, alongside Evertt Fitzhugh, became the NHL's first all-black TV broadcasters during a Seattle Kraken vs. Winnipeg Jets game. Initially signed by the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2012 as an undrafted player, JT Brown played six years with the Lightning, followed by one-year stints with the Anaheim Ducks and Minnesota Wild.

Throughout his career, the right winger played 365 games, contributing 72 points through 23 goals and 49 assists.