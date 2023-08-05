How did Lauren Kyle and Connor McDavid meet? Tracing relationship timeline of Oilers star

Love stories in the world of sports often capture the hearts of fans. One such tale is that of NHL superstar Connor McDavid and his longtime girlfriend, Lauren Kyle. The couple's journey began in 2016, during a friend's birthday party, and they have been inseparable since then.

Born and raised in Edmonton, Alberta, Lauren studied at Ryerson's School of Interior Design and runs her own design firm called Kyle and Co. Design Studio. She's also working on publishing her cookbook, The Atelier Table.

The Edmonton Oilers captain, Connor McDavid, proposed to Lauren during a picturesque vacation in Chicago on Jun. 22, 2023. Surrounded by their families, the joyous engagement announcement on Instagram delighted fans.

In the heartfelt caption accompanying a series of engagement photos, Lauren Kyle expressed her overwhelming happiness. She deemed Jun. 22 as the best day of her life and eagerly anticipates spending the rest of their lives together.

Kyle conveyed her deep love for McDavid and reminisced about the nearly eight years they have spent growing together and sharing immense happiness and love.

"I cannot put into words how happy I am to be spending the rest of our lives together. Almost 8 years of growth, happiness, and so much love, and I can’t believe we have so much more to look forward to."

"I knew you were my person from the day we met, and I can’t wait for the beautiful life we are going to create together. Thank you for the most thoughtful, picture-perfect proposal that I could never have imagined. I love you more than anything."

More about Connor McDavid's girlfriend Lauren Kyle and their Edmonton home

Apart from her love for McDavid, Kyle also shares a passion for sports. Having played volleyball in college, she has been a constant pillar of support for McDavid, cheering him during his home games in Edmonton.

In an episode of Architectural Digest, the couple proudly showcased their luxurious home in Edmonton, offering a glimpse into their personal space. Together, McDavid and Kyle are proud dog parents to their furry companion, Leonard, who is affectionately referred to as the king of the house.

With a shared love for dogs, they even have a neon sign in their home that humorously reads:

"If you don't like dogs, get out."

Lauren Kyle's unwavering support and love for Connor McDavid is evident in special events, where she stands by his side on the red carpet.