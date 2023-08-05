How long have Brad Marchand and Katrina Sloane been together? Diving deep into Bruins star's married life

Brad Marchand, the talented Canadian ice hockey left winger and alternate captain of the Boston Bruins, is happily married with his wife, Katrina Sloane. The couple's romantic journey began in 2011, and they exchanged vows in 2015, solidifying their commitment to each other.

Born in Rhode Island, USA, Katrina is a successful home designer, who gained prominence in her field after marrying the NHL star. Apart from her professional achievements, Sloane owns the popular apparel store "Kelvin Sloane Apparel," adding an entrepreneurial dimension to her already impressive resume.

Though the precise details of their initial meeting remain private, Sloane's social media accounts offer glimpses into her enduring love and affection with Marchand. She frequently posts about him, showcasing their bond and admiration for each other.

Their family has grown over the years. Before their union, Katrina had a son, Sloane, from a previous relationship, born on Aug. 5, 2009. Since then, the couple has welcomed two more children into their lives. Sawyer, their first child together, was born on Jul. 17, 2017, followed by the birth of Rue in Feb. 2022.

As Brad Marchand continues to dazzle on the ice, he finds unwavering support and love in his wife, Katrina Sloane. Their journey together is a testament to the power of love, partnership and the joy of building a beautiful family.

Brad Marchand - the next Bruins captain?

Former Boston Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy recently expressed his belief that Brad Marchand could be the perfect choice as the team's next captain. Cassidy highlighted Marchand's unique combination of leadership qualities, which makes him a strong candidate for the role.

Acknowledging the difficulty in finding the ideal captain, Cassidy drew parallels with former captain Patrice Bergeron, praising his leadership by example, dedication in practice and ability to foster a supportive team environment.

With the captaincy position potentially open, Cassidy reckons Marchand possesses many attributes necessary for the role. Marchand's proven leadership, determination to win and wealth of experience make him a compelling candidate.

However, Cassidy also pointed out a potential challenge for Marchand as captain – effectively communicating and connecting with the younger players entering the league. Marchand's high expectations and competitive nature might pose difficulties for those finding their footing in the NHL.

To excel as captain, Marchand will need to find a delicate balance between pushing his teammates to achieve their potential and providing the support and guidance needed for their growth and development.