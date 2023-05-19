How long was Florida Panthers vs Carolina Hurricanes Game 1? Breaking down one of the longest matches in NHL history

The Eastern Conference Finals Game 1 between the Florida Panthers and the Carolina Hurricanes had to be decided in the fourth overtime.

The game went 2-2 nearly for seven periods (20+20+20+20+20+20+19:47) and lasted for 139:47 seconds. The first game of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Florida Panthers and the Carolina Hurricanes is now the sixth-longest game in NHL history (4OTs).

Matthew Tkachuk ended the wait for the fans that were tuned in for this highly intense matchup. With 13 seconds remaining before the end of the fourth overtime, Takachuk converted an assist from Sam Bennett to slot the puck past Frederik Andersen for the winner. The Panthers now lead the series 1-0.

The longest game in NHL history was played between the Detroit Red Wings and the Montreal Maroons on March 24, 1936. The game had six overtimes and lasted for 176 minutes and 3 seconds.

The Carolina Hurricanes got off to a great start with Seth Jarvis giving them a 1-0 lead at the 19:48 mark of the first period.

Coming into the second period, Aleksander Barkov equalized the even the game 1-1 for the Florida Panthers after he slotted the puck past Hurricanes' goalie Frederik Anderson with a wrist shot at the 15:28 mark.

Less than three minutes before the third period, Carter Verhaeghe made it 2-1 for the Panthers after converting an assist from Anthony Duclair into the back of the net with a wrist shot goal.

Coming into the third period, Stefan Noesan made a comeback for the Carolina Hurricanes and tied the game at 2-2, forcing overtime.

2:35 minutes into overtime, Ryan Lomberg scored an unassisted goal that was overruled due to goalie interference, forcing play to continue. This was followed by three overtimes where neither team managed to score.

Matthew Tkachuk came as the savior for the Florida Panthers and scored a wrist shot goal in the dying seconds of the fourth period. Aleksander Barkov, Anthony Duclair, and Carter Verhaeghe scored two points for the team.

Goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky was again brilliant in the nets and made 63 saves with a.969 save percentage. Hurricanes' Frederik Andersen made 57 saves in the contest.

The two teams will be back in action for Game 2 on Saturday from PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina.

