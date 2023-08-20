How long are NHL games? Revisiting the longest game in league history

Ice hockey, renowned for its exhilarating speed and intense competition, captivates fans worldwide. For newcomers to the sport, understanding the duration of a typical NHL game is crucial. Generally lasting around 60 minutes, a professional hockey game encompasses various elements that contribute to its overall length.

In the NHL, a game is structured into three periods, each spanning 20 minutes. These periods are punctuated by intermissions following the first and second periods, lasting approximately 17-18 minutes. However, this game time can be extended due to several factors.

Should the score be tied at the end of regulation, an overtime period ensues to determine the victor. The duration of this overtime varies, influenced by the level of play and the time of the season. Additionally, media timeouts, a feature of NHL games, allow for commercial breaks, adding to the total runtime.

Media timeouts occur in each period and guarantee a few breaks for ads. Taking all these breaks and intermissions into account, most NHL games require at least two and a half hours to conclude, despite only 60 minutes of active gameplay.

Notably, recreational and children's leagues often adopt shorter game formats, featuring three truncated periods. The essence of a league game lies within its three 20-minute periods, interspersed with breaks and overtime if needed. This blend of rapid action and strategic pauses defines the allure of NHL hockey, captivating audiences for decades.

Longest NHL Game ever played

While the recent Eastern Conference Finals Game 1 of the Panthers-Hurricanes game stretched to four overtimes, it didn't secure the record for the longest game in history. That honor belongs to a historic showdown that unfolded on March 24, 1936, between the Detroit Red Wings and the Montreal Maroons.

In a staggering display of endurance, the Red Wings emerged victorious with a 1-0 win after an astonishing six overtime periods. The game itself etched its name in the annals of sports history, lasting a mind-boggling 176 minutes and 30 seconds.

The hero of this marathon was Mud Bruneteau, whose lone goal 16:30 into the sixth overtime propelled the Red Wings to a 1-0 series lead. Following this grueling battle, Detroit maintained its momentum, sweeping the series in a four-game triumph.

This legendary contest shattered the previous record set in 1933 when the Boston Bruins and Toronto Maple Leafs locked horns in a six-overtime duel that lasted 164 minutes and 46 seconds during Game 5 of the 1933 semifinals.