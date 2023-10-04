How long is NHL season 2023-2024? All You Need to Know about the Duration of NHL Season 2023-2024 

The upcoming 2023-2024 NHL season is generating a buzz of excitement among hockey fans as they eagerly await the thrilling action that is about to unfold.

In this comprehensive overview, we'll provide you with all the essential details you need to know about the duration and key events of the upcoming NHL season.

Regular Season Schedule and Duration

The 2023-2024 NHL season promises to be a rollercoaster of hockey excitement, spanning a total of 21 action-packed weeks. With all 32 league teams vying for the prestigious Stanley Cup trophy, the season is set to kick off on October 10, 2023. On this opening day, fans can look forward to a spectacular tripleheader, setting the stage for a season filled with thrilling matchups and unforgettable moments.

Throughout the regular season, a total of 1,312 games will be played. The regular season will run until April 18, 2024, offering fans nearly seven months of non-stop hockey action.

Conference and Division Structure

The NHL's regular season is structured around two conferences: the Eastern Conference and the Western Conference. Within each conference, teams are further divided into two divisions. In the Eastern Conference, you'll find the Atlantic Division and the Metropolitan Division, while the Western Conference features the Central Division and the Pacific Division.

Matchup Details

Every NHL team is scheduled to play a total of 82 matches during the regular season.

26 games: Teams will face off against other teams within their division.

24 games: Teams will play against opponents from the other division within their respective conference.

32 games: The remaining matchups will be against teams from the opposing conference.

Exciting 2023-2024 NHL Season Highlights

The 2023-2024 NHL season is packed with exciting events that fans won't want to miss:

Opening Game: The season kicks off with a bang on October 10, 2023, with a special matchup between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Seattle Kraken.

NHL Heritage Classic: On October 29, 2023, hockey history comes alive as the Edmonton Oilers and Calgary Flames face off outdoors at Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton.

NHL Winter Classic: New Year's Day 2024 will see the annual NHL Winter Classic, featuring a fierce battle between the Seattle Kraken and the Vegas Golden Knights. The game will be held at T-Mobile Park, the home of MLB's Seattle Mariners.

NHL All-Star Weekend: From February 1-4, 2024, Toronto will host the NHL All-Star Weekend at Scotiabank Arena. The festivities will include the 2024 NHL All-Star Skills and the All-Star Game, showcasing the league's top talent.

NHL Stadium Series: The season concludes with another memorable event, the 2024 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series. From February 17-18, four teams, including the Philadelphia Flyers, New Jersey Devils, New York Rangers, and New York Islanders, will compete in two games at MetLife Stadium.

The 2023-2024 NHL season is set to deliver an exhilarating blend of intense competition. Get ready to witness the best of NHL action as the quest for the Stanley Cup begins anew.