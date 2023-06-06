How many 10-minute misconducts were handed out to Florida Panthers in Game 2?

The Florida Panthers suffered a 7-2 blowout loss to the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 2 on Monday, thanks in large part due to penalties and 10-minute misconducts.

Matthew Tkachuk received two 10-minute misconducts, which many were critical of. Those weren't the only misconducts the Panthers received, though, as they garnered an incredible seven of them.

How Florida Panthers received their 10-minute misconducts

The first 10-minute misconduct handed out to the Florida Panthers was in the second period after Matthew Tkachuk had made a huge hit on Jack Eichel.

After the clean hit, Tkachuk got into a scrum and was handed a 10-minute misconduct for that. The next 10-minute misconduct was also by Tkachuk after he shot a plastic rat along the ice towards the Vegas Golden Knights' bench after a fan had thrown it onto the ice.

After the game, Tkachuk said that he didn't deserve one of the 10-minute misconducts:

“I was a little bit surprised by it. I went to the bench to get ready for a power play. I think one of those misconducts I deserved but don’t know about the other one.

"At the end of the day, they may have thought that game was maybe out of reach in the second period. But we didn’t. We have scored seven goals in a period. You never know in the playoffs.”

With under four minutes remaining, the Panthers started to create scrums after the whistle, but the refs weren't having it.

Defenseman Casey Fitzgerald was handed a 10-minute misconduct. Twenty seconds later, Anthony Duclair was handed one following his cross-checking penalty.

Following Duclair's 10-minute misconduct, during the same break in play, Eric Staal was frustrated and had choice words for the refs. He was handed a 10-minute misconduct for abuse of officials.

The 10-minute misconducts for the Florida Panthers didn't stop there, as Nick Cousins was handed one with around a minute left. Sam Bennett received the final 10-minute misconduct for the Panthers with eight seconds remaining.

Tkachuk reckons some 10-minute misconducts were handed out, as the ref thought that the game was out of reach for the Florida Panthers:

"They might have thought that game was a little bit out of reach maybe in the second period, but we certainly didn't," Tkachuk said when asked about receiving the misconduct in addition to two minutes for roughing. "We've scored seven goals in a period before. You never know in playoffs."

Florida will have to rein in their 10-minute misconducts if they wish to win games in this series.

