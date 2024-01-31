How many All-Star appearances does Sidney Crosby have?

Pittsburgh Penguins star Sidney Crosby is set to shine at the 2024 NHL All-Star Game, earning his 10th All-Star nod in a career that has solidified him as one of the league's elite players. The 36-year-old captain's remarkable achievement places him second in team history for the most All-Star Game appearances, surpassing Jaromir Jagr and trailing only Penguins legend Mario Lemieux.

From 2007 to 2024, Sidney Crosby scored spots on the All-Star line-up, showing off his sustained skills. But, despite his 10 All-Star nominations, the upcoming event in Toronto will witness only his fifth time in the All-Star games. Injuries and Olympic schedule overlaps have stopped him from displaying his prowess during frequent All-Star games. For instance, a severe ankle sprain hobbled him in 2008, while other years found Crosby out with knee and body injuries.

Excitement continues to build among NHL fans for the All-Star Weekend, starting Feb. 1 with the Player Draft, where captains like Crosby will pick their teams. The fun doesn't stop there, with the Skills event on Feb. 2, before moving to an exciting finish with the 3-on-3 tournament on Feb. 3, all happening at Toronto's Scotiabank Arena.

As Sidney Crosby keeps making hockey history, fans can't wait to watch his 10th All-Star appearance, experiencing again the talent and style that mark his standout career.

Sidney Crosby's All-Star Journey: Chasing records and creating memories on NHL's grand stage

From his first steps in 2007 to chasing Mario Lemieux's record of 13 nominations, Sidney Crosby's All-Star story is a thrilling ride. At just 19, Crosby stunned everyone, scoring twice against Roberto Luongo in the individual shootout. This boosted the Eastern Conference to the top. Crosby's All-Star game has also progressed over time. It peaked in 2017 with his leading the Metro team to a narrow 4-3 win against the Pacific in Los Angeles.

In 2018, the much-anticipated All-Star Game in Tampa Bay became memorable when Crosby and his competitor Ovechkin scored a goal right at the start. Next year was even better, in San Jose where Crosby shone brightly to earn his first All-Star MVP Award. With an impressive score of eight points, Crosby led the Metro to a 10-5 win over the Central.

In 2023, Crosby and Ovechkin teamed up for a touching moment. They helped Ovechkin's son score a goal at the skills contest in Sunrise, Florida. Fast forward to 2024, Crosby earned his 10th All-Star title. He has now bested Jaromir Jagr's nine nominations, and he's now eyeing Lemieux's record.