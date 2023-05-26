How many Asian players are in the NHL? ft. Nick Suzuki, Matt Dumba & more

National Hockey League (NHL) stands out as a diversified sport with athletes of different cultural backgrounds from around the world. One of the most talked about topics among NHL fans currently revolves around Asian players. Let’s get updates on the list of Asian players in the National Hockey League.

The NHL dedicates efforts to recognizing the rich history and expanding the influence of people from Asian cultures in all levels of hockey during Asian and Pacific Islander Heritage Month. The occasion offers a chance to consider the noteworthy advancements in these communities.

There are 31 players with Asian and South Asian ancestry that have entered the ice since Larry Kwong did. Nine have participated in games in the current season, as stated by nhl.com. Matt Dumba of the Minnesota Wild, Jason Robertson of the Dallas Stars, and their younger brother Nicholas Robertson of the Toronto Maple Leafs all have Filipino familial roots.

Forwards, Kailer Yamamoto of the Edmonton Oilers, Nick Suzuki of the Montreal Canadiens, Kiefer Sherwood of the Colorado Avalanche, and Kole Sherwood of the Columbus Blue Jackets are of Japanese descent. The lone Indian-born player in the NHL is Jujhar Khaira of the Edmonton Oilers. Furthermore, Jonas Siegenthaler, a player with the New Jersey Devils born in Zurich, is of Thai descent.

Excluding all the players mentioned above, there are still 14 more players with Asian and South Asian ancestry selected by National Hockey League teams, indicating a bright future for representation. Among them is Ryan Suzuki, the brother of Nick Suzuki and the Carolina Hurricanes' first-round selection No. 28 in the 2019 draft. Tyler Inamoto, a defenseman of Japanese American descent from the University of Wisconsin who the Florida Panthers chose in the fifth round, 133rd overall pick in the 2017 Entry draft, is another player to keep an eye on.

Significance of the extensive diversity in the NHL

Robin Bawa, the former Washington Capitals right-winger, is exceptionally proud of the development and impact that people of Asian and Pacific Islander backgrounds have had in recent years in all facets of hockey. Their influence is felt throughout the entire sport, from active engagement on the ice to contributions in the broadcast booth and even in ownership roles.

Larry Kwong made history on March 13th, 1948, when he briefly entered the ice for the New York Rangers and became the first player of Chinese descent to compete in a national hockey game. Since then, the league has unquestionably come a long way. This development demonstrates the league's dedication to inclusivity and diversity.

