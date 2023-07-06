How many championships have Toronto Maple Leafs won? Timeline of side's Stanley Cup triumphs

The Toronto Maple Leafs are one of the “Original Six” members of the NHL. They are also the second-most successful Canadian-based franchise after the Montreal Canadiens to win the most Stanley Cup Championships.

The Toronto Maple Leafs have hoisted the Stanley Cup on 13 occasions in their franchise history (the second-most Cup-winning team in the NHL).

However, all of the Maple Leafs Cup glory came in the “Original Six” era. They last won the Cup in 1967 after defeating the Montreal Canadiens (3-1) to win the finals in six games (4-2) and hoist the Cup for the 13th time in their franchise history.

The 1967 Maple Leafs winning team was led by coach Punch Imlach and captain George Armstrong. Jim Pappin was the game-winning goal scorer for the team in the second period.

The 1967 final between the Maple Leafs and the Canadiens marked the last-ever Stanley Cup Finals to be played in the “Original Six” era. Next year the league was expanded from six to 12 teams.

Despite being one of the most successful clubs in the NHL, the new generation of Leafs fans may find it difficult to accept the fact that the team has never made it to the finals since winning the 1967 title.

The Toronto Maple Leafs are the longest-Cup drought-serving team in the NHL history

Florida Panthers v Toronto Maple Leafs - Game Five

The Leafs have the longest Cup drought in NHL. They have missed the opportunity to hoist the Cup for the 14th time in their franchise history since 1967, extending their drought to 56 years.

The Leafs have played a total of 105 seasons in the National Hockey League and the year 2023 marked their 72nd appearance in the playoffs. However, they again failed this time to end their Cup drought.

In the 2023 playoffs, the Maple Leafs made history after defeating the Tampa Bay Lightning in six games of the first round. The Leafs won a first-round series for the first time since 2004.

However, the contentment of the fans was short-lived, and their hopes of seeing their club finally end the drought were also shattered. The Toronto Maple Leafs were eliminated by the Florida Panthers in five games of the second round.

