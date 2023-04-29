How many children does Brad Marchand have? All you need to know about the Bruins star's kids

Brad Marchand, the NHL star and Boston Bruins player, has been in the limelight for his outstanding performances on the ice. However, not many know that he is a proud father of two beautiful daughters and a stepson. Brad is married to Katrina Sloane, who has been a constant source of support for him throughout his career.

Brad and Katrina welcomed their first child, a daughter named Sawyer, on July 17, 2017. Sawyer has since become the apple of her parents' eyes and is often seen cheering for her dad at his games.

The couple's second child, a daughter named Rue, was born in February 2022. The couple was over the moon with the arrival of their little one and shared the joyous news with their fans on social media. The couple was ecstatic to welcome another bundle of joy into their family.

Apart from their two daughters, Brad is also a stepfather to Sloane, Katrina's son from her previous relationship. The family of five shares a close bond and often spends quality time together.

Katrina Sloane, Brad's wife, is a successful home designer who gained popularity after marrying the NHL star. She is the owner of an apparel store called "Kelvin Sloane Apparel" and is known for her unique and stylish clothing designs.

Where did the NHL star Brad Marchand start playing hockey

Brad Marchand, the Canadian ice hockey player and current alternate captain for the Boston Bruins of the NHL, was born on May 11, 1988, in Hammonds Plains, Nova Scotia. Marchand began playing the game at the age of two in Lower Sackville, Nova Scotia.

Marchand was the oldest of four children born to Kevin and Lynn Marchand. His father was known for his aggressive playing style during his junior ice hockey years, engaging in 40 fights within a 40-game span at one point.

Brad Marchand developed an aggressive playing style from a young age, and he began fighting in games around the age of 13 as an outlet for his excessive energy.

Marchand's temper was also an issue during childhood, and he took anger management classes as an adolescent. As his hockey career progressed, Marchand sought the help of a sports psychologist to address his on-ice frustrations.

Brad Marchand was drafted by the Boston Bruins in the third round, 71st overall, in the 2006 NHL Entry Draft. He has since become a key player for the Bruins, helping them win the Stanley Cup in 2011 and representing Canada in international tournaments.

