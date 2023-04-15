The Halifax, Nova Scotia, native and Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon scored an amazing hat trick in the National Hockey League. He achieved this accomplishment on Friday at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena when the Avalanche defeated the Nashville Predators 4-3.

Nathan MacKinnon has been in fine form these past few games. His performances have lifted the Avalanche to the playoffs and have achieved a lot of goodwill among fans of the team. But have you wondered how many hattricks he has scored in his career?

Nathan MacKinnon has scored six career hat tricks for the Avalanche

The answer is six. Four of MacKinnon's six NHL hat tricks have occurred during the regular season, while two have occurred during the postseason.

The other three career regular-season hat tricks were recorded by the Colorado Avalanche in victories over the Tampa Bay Lightning on February 22nd, 2015, the San Jose Sharks on December 28th, 2015, and the Los Angeles Kings on April 13th, 2022.

The 6-3 Avalanche victory against the St. Louis Blues on May 19th, 2021, and the 5-4 Avalanche defeat to the Blues on May 25th, 2022, were MacKinnon's two postseason hat tricks.

Nathan MacKinnon scored a hat trick to help the Avalanche secure the top seed

Nathan MacKinnon

Mackinnon not only scored his sixth career hat trick but, as mentioned above, helped his team achieve top seed in the Central Division.

At 3:20 in the first period, Devon Toews of Abbotsford, British Columbia, and Mikko Rantanen assisted MacKinnon in giving the Avalanche a 2-0 lead. At 13:14 of the first period, Samuel Girard of Roberval, Quebec, gave the Avalanche a 3-1 lead. After Rantanen's game-winning goal at 18:18 of the third period, Nathan MacKinnon broke a 3-3 tie to give Colorado a 4-3 victory over the Nashville Predators.

This has been a great season for the Avalanche. He has 111 points in 71 games this season, along with 42 goals and 69 assists. He has a plus-29 rating, 30 penalty minutes, 34 power-play points, nine game-winning goals, 366 shots on goal, 519 faceoff wins, 40 blocked shots, 53 hits, 43 takeaways, and 47 giveaways. He has also given up 43 and taken away 43 pucks.

This has made him one of the most valuable players for Colorado. If things go their way, they might just go to the Stanley Cup finals

