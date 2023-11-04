How many Hughes brothers are in the NHL? Looking into the impact of talented brothers in the league

Three Hughes brothers are making waves in the NHL, a rare occurrence in the world of professional hockey. Jack, Luke, and Quinn Hughes have each carved out impressive careers, with distinct strengths that set them apart.

Jack Hughes, the first overall pick in the 2019 NHL Draft, is a dynamic forward for the New Jersey Devils. Known for his exceptional skating and high hockey IQ, Jack is the smartest player among the Hughes brothers.

His offensive prowess is evident, as he leads the league in assists and points early in the 2023-24 season. Jack's ability to operate in the high ice of the offensive zone is pioneering, making him a top-tier forward in the NHL.

Quinn Hughes, the seventh overall pick in 2018, is an elite No. 1 defenseman and captain of the Vancouver Canucks. His constant motion and incredible mobility make him a challenging player to defend against.

Quinn's puck-handling skills are unmatched, as he leads the league in time with the puck on his stick and is second in loose-puck recoveries. Despite his smaller stature, Quinn, with his smarts and skating, can avoid injury while engaging in physical battles.

Luke Hughes, selected fourth overall in 2021, is the youngest of the Hughes brothers and plays for the New Jersey Devils. He's already making an impact as a defenseman with his straight-line speed, power and size.

Luke's playing style is more aggressive and physical, reminiscent of Rasmus Dahlin. He's poised to become a future No. 1 defenseman for the Devils.

The Hughes brothers share a common hockey DNA, including exceptional skating skills and a high hockey IQ. Their mother, Ellen Weinberg-Hughes and father, Jim Hughes, played key roles in their development.

With each brother excelling in their way, they are collectively rewriting the narrative of sibling success in the NHL.

