How many Russian players are in the NHL?

By Ankit Kumar
Modified Jun 21, 2023 17:57 GMT
Nashville Predators v Washington Capitals
The National Hockey League (NHL) boasts a strong international presence, with players from various countries showcasing their skills on the ice. Among these talented athletes, Russian players have established themselves as a significant force in the league.

Currently, there are 62 active Russian players playing in the NHL, making up a notable portion of the league's talent pool. Let's take a closer look at the top five Russian players in terms of career points and learn more about their contributions to the game.

Alexander Ovechkin plays for NHL's Washington Capitals

Position: Forward

GP: 1347 | Goals: 822 | Assists: 663 | Points: 1485

Alexander Ovechkin's electrifying presence and remarkable goal-scoring ability have solidified his status as one of the greatest players in NHL history. As a key member of the Washington Capitals, Ovechkin's contributions to the team and numerous accolades, such as the Rocket Richard Trophies, speaks about his undeniable impact on the game.

Evgeni Malkin - playing for Pittsburgh Penguins

Position: Forward

Evgeni Malkin, a teammate of Ovechkin in the international arena for Russia, has been an integral part of the Pittsburgh Penguins' success. A highly skilled forward with exceptional playmaking abilities, Malkin has consistently been among the league's elite.

Nikita Kucherov - playing for Tampa Bay Lightning

Position: Forward

Nikita Kucherov has become a cornerstone of the Tampa Bay Lightning's potent offense. With his incredible vision and offensive instincts, Kucherov has contributed significantly to the team's success, including multiple deep playoff runs and a Stanley Cup victory.

Artemi Panarin - playing for New York Rangers

Position: Forward

Artemi Panarin has made a significant impact since his arrival. Known for his exceptional speed and playmaking ability, Panarin has excelled for the Chicago Blackhawks, Columbus Blue Jackets, and currently with the New York Rangers. His offensive creativity and knack for finding the back of the net have made him a fan favorite and a key player.

Vladimir Tarasenko - playing for New York Rangers

Position: Forward

Vladimir Tarasenko is currently playing for the New York Rangers. Possessing a lethal shot and the ability to create scoring chances, Tarasenko has played a vital role in the Blues' success, including their Stanley Cup triumph in 2019.

List of all active NHL players

With 62 active Russian players currently gracing the NHL, their presence has significantly enriched the league's talent pool. The players have made significant contributions to their respective teams.

S.NO.NamePositionGPGoalsAssistsPoints
1Alexander OvechkinF13478226631485
2Evgeni MalkinF10634717581229
3Nikita KucherovF644276453729
4Artemi PanarinF590216445661
5Vladimir TarasenkoF675270304574
6Evgeny KuznetsovF680165386551
7Pavel BuchnevichF437135203338
8Evgeny DadonovF486131167298
9Dmitry OrlovD70964209273
10Andrei SvechnikovF347112152264
11Vladislav NamestnikovF630115146261
12Mikhail SergachyovD44146192238
13Kirill KaprizovF203114120234
14Valeri NichushkinF45888133221
15Ivan ProvorovD53265152217
16Dmitri KulikovD87245169214
17Ivan BarbashevF43384110194
18Nikita ZadorovD5674185126
19Denis GuryanovF2805160111
20Nikita ZaitsevD4442091111
21Ilya MikheyevF1924951100
22Alexander BarabanovF160286694
23Vladislav GavrikovD276186482
24Andrei KuzmenkoF81393574
25Yakov TreninF223362965
26Artyom ZubD181123446
27Evgeny SvechnikovF172202545
28Alexander RomanovD20963541
29Ilya LyubushkinD27953439
30Vasili PodkolzinF118181533
31Klim KostinF103161632
32Yegor ChinakhovF92111627
33Kirill MarchenkoF5921425
34Alexei ToropchenkoF9712921
35Andrei VasilevskiG42501818
36Nikita SoshnikovF908816
37Vitaly KravtsovF646612
38Nikolai KnyzhovD713811
39Sergei BobrovskyG64201010
40Pavel DorofeyevF20729
41Mikhail MaltsevF56639
42Anton KhudobinG260088
43Semyon VarlamovG583088
44Nikita AlexandrovF28347
45Daniil MiromanovF25257
46Grigory DenisenkoF26077
47Alexander AlexeyevD33055
48Alexandar GeorgievG191055
49Yegor ZamulaD26044
50Nikita OkhotyukD15213
51Ilya SamsonovG131033
52Daniil GushchinF2112
53Yegor SokolovF13112
54Igor ShesterkinG158022
55Yegor AfanasyevF17101
56Daniil TarasovG21011
57Ilya SorokinG136011
58Semyon Der-ArguchintsevF1000
59Yaroslav AskarovG1000
60Dmitri SamorukovD3000
61Ivan ProsvetovG13000
62Pyotr KochetkovG27000

Note: Data as of 20th June 2023.

