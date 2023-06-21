How many Russian players are in the NHL?

The National Hockey League (NHL) boasts a strong international presence, with players from various countries showcasing their skills on the ice. Among these talented athletes, Russian players have established themselves as a significant force in the league.

Currently, there are 62 active Russian players playing in the NHL, making up a notable portion of the league's talent pool. Let's take a closer look at the top five Russian players in terms of career points and learn more about their contributions to the game.

Alexander Ovechkin plays for NHL's Washington Capitals

Position: Forward

GP: 1347 | Goals: 822 | Assists: 663 | Points: 1485

Alexander Ovechkin's electrifying presence and remarkable goal-scoring ability have solidified his status as one of the greatest players in NHL history. As a key member of the Washington Capitals, Ovechkin's contributions to the team and numerous accolades, such as the Rocket Richard Trophies, speaks about his undeniable impact on the game.

Evgeni Malkin - playing for Pittsburgh Penguins

Position: Forward

Evgeni Malkin, a teammate of Ovechkin in the international arena for Russia, has been an integral part of the Pittsburgh Penguins' success. A highly skilled forward with exceptional playmaking abilities, Malkin has consistently been among the league's elite.

Nikita Kucherov - playing for Tampa Bay Lightning

Position: Forward

Nikita Kucherov has become a cornerstone of the Tampa Bay Lightning's potent offense. With his incredible vision and offensive instincts, Kucherov has contributed significantly to the team's success, including multiple deep playoff runs and a Stanley Cup victory.

Artemi Panarin - playing for New York Rangers

Position: Forward

Artemi Panarin has made a significant impact since his arrival. Known for his exceptional speed and playmaking ability, Panarin has excelled for the Chicago Blackhawks, Columbus Blue Jackets, and currently with the New York Rangers. His offensive creativity and knack for finding the back of the net have made him a fan favorite and a key player.

Vladimir Tarasenko - playing for New York Rangers

Position: Forward

Vladimir Tarasenko is currently playing for the New York Rangers. Possessing a lethal shot and the ability to create scoring chances, Tarasenko has played a vital role in the Blues' success, including their Stanley Cup triumph in 2019.

List of all active NHL players

With 62 active Russian players currently gracing the NHL, their presence has significantly enriched the league's talent pool. The players have made significant contributions to their respective teams.

S.NO. Name Position GP Goals Assists Points 1 Alexander Ovechkin F 1347 822 663 1485 2 Evgeni Malkin F 1063 471 758 1229 3 Nikita Kucherov F 644 276 453 729 4 Artemi Panarin F 590 216 445 661 5 Vladimir Tarasenko F 675 270 304 574 6 Evgeny Kuznetsov F 680 165 386 551 7 Pavel Buchnevich F 437 135 203 338 8 Evgeny Dadonov F 486 131 167 298 9 Dmitry Orlov D 709 64 209 273 10 Andrei Svechnikov F 347 112 152 264 11 Vladislav Namestnikov F 630 115 146 261 12 Mikhail Sergachyov D 441 46 192 238 13 Kirill Kaprizov F 203 114 120 234 14 Valeri Nichushkin F 458 88 133 221 15 Ivan Provorov D 532 65 152 217 16 Dmitri Kulikov D 872 45 169 214 17 Ivan Barbashev F 433 84 110 194 18 Nikita Zadorov D 567 41 85 126 19 Denis Guryanov F 280 51 60 111 20 Nikita Zaitsev D 444 20 91 111 21 Ilya Mikheyev F 192 49 51 100 22 Alexander Barabanov F 160 28 66 94 23 Vladislav Gavrikov D 276 18 64 82 24 Andrei Kuzmenko F 81 39 35 74 25 Yakov Trenin F 223 36 29 65 26 Artyom Zub D 181 12 34 46 27 Evgeny Svechnikov F 172 20 25 45 28 Alexander Romanov D 209 6 35 41 29 Ilya Lyubushkin D 279 5 34 39 30 Vasili Podkolzin F 118 18 15 33 31 Klim Kostin F 103 16 16 32 32 Yegor Chinakhov F 92 11 16 27 33 Kirill Marchenko F 59 21 4 25 34 Alexei Toropchenko F 97 12 9 21 35 Andrei Vasilevski G 425 0 18 18 36 Nikita Soshnikov F 90 8 8 16 37 Vitaly Kravtsov F 64 6 6 12 38 Nikolai Knyzhov D 71 3 8 11 39 Sergei Bobrovsky G 642 0 10 10 40 Pavel Dorofeyev F 20 7 2 9 41 Mikhail Maltsev F 56 6 3 9 42 Anton Khudobin G 260 0 8 8 43 Semyon Varlamov G 583 0 8 8 44 Nikita Alexandrov F 28 3 4 7 45 Daniil Miromanov F 25 2 5 7 46 Grigory Denisenko F 26 0 7 7 47 Alexander Alexeyev D 33 0 5 5 48 Alexandar Georgiev G 191 0 5 5 49 Yegor Zamula D 26 0 4 4 50 Nikita Okhotyuk D 15 2 1 3 51 Ilya Samsonov G 131 0 3 3 52 Daniil Gushchin F 2 1 1 2 53 Yegor Sokolov F 13 1 1 2 54 Igor Shesterkin G 158 0 2 2 55 Yegor Afanasyev F 17 1 0 1 56 Daniil Tarasov G 21 0 1 1 57 Ilya Sorokin G 136 0 1 1 58 Semyon Der-Arguchintsev F 1 0 0 0 59 Yaroslav Askarov G 1 0 0 0 60 Dmitri Samorukov D 3 0 0 0 61 Ivan Prosvetov G 13 0 0 0 62 Pyotr Kochetkov G 27 0 0 0

Note: Data as of 20th June 2023.

