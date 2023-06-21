How many Russian players are in the NHL?

The National Hockey League (NHL) boasts a strong international presence, with players from various countries showcasing their skills on the ice. Among these talented athletes, Russian players have established themselves as a significant force in the league.
Currently, there are 62 active Russian players playing in the NHL, making up a notable portion of the league's talent pool. Let's take a closer look at the top five Russian players in terms of career points and learn more about their contributions to the game.
Alexander Ovechkin plays for NHL's Washington Capitals
Position: Forward
GP: 1347 | Goals: 822 | Assists: 663 | Points: 1485
Alexander Ovechkin's electrifying presence and remarkable goal-scoring ability have solidified his status as one of the greatest players in NHL history. As a key member of the Washington Capitals, Ovechkin's contributions to the team and numerous accolades, such as the Rocket Richard Trophies, speaks about his undeniable impact on the game.
Evgeni Malkin - playing for Pittsburgh Penguins
Position: Forward
Evgeni Malkin, a teammate of Ovechkin in the international arena for Russia, has been an integral part of the Pittsburgh Penguins' success. A highly skilled forward with exceptional playmaking abilities, Malkin has consistently been among the league's elite.
Nikita Kucherov - playing for Tampa Bay Lightning
Position: Forward
Nikita Kucherov has become a cornerstone of the Tampa Bay Lightning's potent offense. With his incredible vision and offensive instincts, Kucherov has contributed significantly to the team's success, including multiple deep playoff runs and a Stanley Cup victory.
Artemi Panarin - playing for New York Rangers
Position: Forward
Artemi Panarin has made a significant impact since his arrival. Known for his exceptional speed and playmaking ability, Panarin has excelled for the Chicago Blackhawks, Columbus Blue Jackets, and currently with the New York Rangers. His offensive creativity and knack for finding the back of the net have made him a fan favorite and a key player.
Vladimir Tarasenko - playing for New York Rangers
Position: Forward
Vladimir Tarasenko is currently playing for the New York Rangers. Possessing a lethal shot and the ability to create scoring chances, Tarasenko has played a vital role in the Blues' success, including their Stanley Cup triumph in 2019.
List of all active NHL players
With 62 active Russian players currently gracing the NHL, their presence has significantly enriched the league's talent pool. The players have made significant contributions to their respective teams.
Note: Data as of 20th June 2023.