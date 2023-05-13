How many Staal brothers play in NHL? Exploring the background of hockey family 

The Staal brothers are four brothers from Thunder Bay, Ontario, Canada, who have all been associated with the NHL. The brothers are Eric, Marc, Jordan, and Jared, and they were born to Dutch-Canadian farmers Henry and Linda Staal. Eric, Marc, and Jordan are still active in the NHL, and all but Jared has retired. You might've seen Eric and Mark stall in the news recently as they chose not to wear the pride night jerseys.

Eric Staal was selected second overall in the 2003 NHL Entry Draft by the Hurricanes and was named captain of the team on January 20, 2010. He has won an Olympic gold medal and has also played for the New York Rangers, Minnesota Wild, Buffalo Sabres, Montreal Canadiens, and currently plays for the Florida Panthers.

Marc Staal is the only brother who played defense and has never played for the Hurricanes. He was selected 12th overall by the New York Rangers in the 2005 Entry Draft, and he has also played with the Detroit Red Wings and the Florida Panthers.

Jordan Staal was selected second overall by the Pittsburgh Penguins in the 2006 Entry Draft, and he helped the team win the Stanley Cup in 2009. He has also played for the Carolina Hurricanes and is now playing for them.

Jared Staal, born on August 21, 1990, is the youngest of the Staal brothers and was drafted 49th overall by the Phoenix Coyotes in the 2008 NHL Entry Draft. Jared retired from professional hockey in 2017. He is currently working as an assistant coach for the AHL's Charlotte Checkers.

The rules for overtime in the NHL Playoffs

The NHL Playoffs are widely regarded as one of the most exciting and intense sporting events in the world. The rules for overtime differ significantly from the regular season.

During the regular season, if a game is tied at the end of regulation time, teams play five minutes of three-on-three action. If no goals are scored, the game goes to a shootout to determine the winner. This format allows for a quick resolution to the game and ensures that the teams get an equal number of shots on goal.

However, this is not how overtime works in the Playoffs. In the quest for the Stanley Cup, if a game is tied at the end of regulation, teams will play as long as needed to determine a winner. If it takes three overtime periods, then teams will play three extra periods, adding to the overall drama of the postseason.

Poll : 0 votes