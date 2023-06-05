How many Stanley Cups has Patrick Roy won?

Patrick Roy, one of the greatest goaltenders in the history of the NHL, has an impressive collection of Stanley Cup victories. Throughout his illustrious career, Roy won the prestigious trophy a remarkable four times.

Roy's Stanley Cup success began in 1986 when he led the Montreal Canadiens to victory in his rookie season. Just 20 years old at the time, Roy displayed exceptional poise and skill, solidifying his place as a future legend.

In 1993, Patrick Roy added a second Stanley Cup to his collection with the Canadiens, showcasing his remarkable goaltending abilities and cementing his status as one of the game's all-time greats.

After a highly successful tenure in Montreal, Roy was traded to the Colorado Avalanche in 1995. It was with the Avalanche that Roy experienced more Stanley Cup glory. In the 1995-1996 season, he backstopped the Avalanche to their first championship, earning himself the Conn Smythe Trophy as the playoff MVP.

Roy's final Stanley Cup triumph came in the 2000-2001 season when the Avalanche once again hoisted the coveted trophy. Roy's outstanding performance throughout the playoffs earned him his second Conn Smythe Trophy.

Patrick Roy's four Stanley Cup victories place him among an elite group of goaltenders. His remarkable talent, leadership, and ability to excel in pressure-packed situations will forever be etched in the annals of NHL history.

Patrick Roy's Memorial Cup Triumph Fuels NHL Coaching Speculation

Patrick Roy's recent triumph in leading the Quebec Remparts to a Memorial Cup victory has only intensified the buzz surrounding his potential return to the NHL as a head coach. The Remparts secured a resounding 5-0 win over the Seattle Thunderbirds to claim the coveted Canadian junior hockey prize for the first time since 2006.

Throughout the tournament, Columbus Blue Jackets prospect James Malatesta showcased his exceptional skills, netting an impressive five goals in four games. His remarkable performance earned him the well-deserved title of MVP for the Memorial Cup tournament.

Rumors about Patrick Roy's potential NHL coaching comeback had been circulating even before this recent success. The Columbus Blue Jackets were reportedly interested in securing the services of the former Colorado Avalanche star. However, recent reports suggest that the team is leaning towards hiring Mike Babcock instead.

One team rumored to be considering Roy is the New York Rangers, where his former Avalanche teammate Chris Drury currently serves as the general manager. Drury and Roy were Stanley Cup champions together in 2001, fueling speculation of a potential reunion.

Another potential opportunity for Roy could arise with the Ottawa Senators, as they navigate the sale process and evaluate their coaching situation under DJ Smith. Reports suggest that a prospective buyer has expressed interest in bringing in Roy if their bid is successful, according to NHL insider Darren Dreger.

Additionally, the Calgary Flames have an opening for a head coach, although Roy has yet to be officially linked to the position. The newly appointed general manager, Craig Conroy, is expected to explore various options, potentially including Roy.

Poll : 0 votes