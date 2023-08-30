"How many times does the NHL have to fail in one city?" - Fans left split over rumors of new Atlanta expansion team

NHL enthusiasts in Atlanta are finding themselves divided over the tantalizing rumors of a potential new expansion team for the city. The recent hiring of Senior Project Executive Frank Ferrara, renowned for his instrumental role in ASU's hockey program and integrating the NHL into Mullet Arena, has ignited a blend of excitement and skepticism among fervent fans.

Ferrara's successful track record has injected hope into the idea of a burgeoning hockey scene in Atlanta. The prospect of breaking ground on the South Forsyth arena project in September 2024, with an anticipated completion by October 2026, has only intensified the fervor.

The tempered enthusiasm stems from Atlanta's history of losing sports teams due to a lack of sustained support, causing some to tread cautiously. The community's divided response to these rumors underscores the uncertainty hanging over the potential expansion.

In due time, it will become clear whether these rumors translate into a triumphant comeback for the NHL in Atlanta or serve as a reminder of past disappointments.

Demystifying the NHL expansion draft process

Following the success of the Vegas Golden Knights and the Seattle Kraken, who swiftly made it to the playoffs' second round in just their second season, a closer look at the NHL's expansion draft process is warranted.

The expansion draft rules remained consistent for both the Golden Knights and Kraken entries. Each team was entitled to select one player from every existing team, with Vegas enjoying immunity from selections by Seattle. In this process, 30 players were chosen by each new franchise, including a minimum of 14 forwards, nine defensemen and three goaltenders.

However, a caveat stipulated that at least 20 of the selected players needed to be under contract for the forthcoming season. Furthermore, drafted players could not be bought out for a minimum of one season.

For existing teams, adherence to specific protection guidelines was mandatory. Players who opted not to waive their no-movement clauses during the draft needed to be protected and counted toward protection limits. Exemptions from selection were granted to first- and second-year professionals, as well as unsigned draft picks.

Protection requirements dictated that teams must leave certain players unprotected. These included one defenseman under contract and having played 40 NHL games in the previous season or 70 in the past two seasons, along with two forwards fitting similar criteria.

Additionally, a goalie under contract or set to be a restricted free agent at the end of their current contract before 2021-22 could be exposed if they had received their qualifying offer beforehand.

Players with potentially career-ending injuries were off-limits to expansion teams. These intricacies have governed the landscape of the NHL expansion draft, contributing to the dynamic growth and evolution of the league.