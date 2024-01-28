How many wins do the Edmonton Oilers need to break the NHL record for most winning streaks by a team?

The Edmonton Oilers are about to change the game of hockey. Right now, they're riding a whopping 16-game winning run. After overcoming the Nashville Predators with a 4-1 triumph on Saturday, the Oilers are just two wins away from breaking the NHL record. It's the record for the highest win streak by any team.

The Oilers are making a strong run. Not only did their performance match the 2016–17 Columbus Blue Jackets in terms of the second-longest streak of wins in NHL history. Currently, the 1992–93 Pittsburgh Penguins hold that record at 17 straight victories. But now, that might change. The Oilers could grab that record.

Connor McDavid, who hit a goal and bagged three assists, and Leon Draisaitl, with a goal and dual assists, are vital to the team's wins. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Zach Hyman chipped in significantly too, with Hyman landing his 30th team-leading goal this season.

The Edmonton Oilers are head-to-head with the Vegas Golden Knights on February 6. Winning the game means they could match a historic record. If they succeed, the February 9 game in Anaheim could set a new record.

Their impressive streak started after a defeat by the New York Islanders on December 21, 2023. The Oilers have since been unstoppable. They closed 2023 with five straight wins and kicked off 2024 with an untarnished 11-0 record in January.

As the Edmonton Oilers chase history, hockey enthusiasts are on the edge of their seats. Everyone's wondering if this extraordinary team could set a new NHL record for the longest winning streak.

How did the Edmonton Oilers soar to 16th Victory?

On their first power play, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored the opening goal. Thanks to a well-aimed pass from Leon Draisaitl, he was able to maneuver through the other players and defeat goalie Kevin Lankinen by hitting the puck to the stick side.

Next up, Draisaitl reached a big achievement: his 800th NHL point. This widened their lead to 2-0 at the Oilers' following power play. A smooth pass from Connor McDavid set him up. Draisaitl then hit a hard one-timer from the right face-off circle. This skated past Lankinen's glove and into the goal.

McDavid himself added to the tally in the third period, capitalizing on a rebound behind the net and banking the puck off Lankinen from below the goal line, making it 3-0.

The Oilers' shutout streak came to an end at 157:59 when Colton Sissons, assisted by Luke Evangelista, found the back of the net to cut the deficit to 3-1.

Zach Hyman hammered home an empty-netter, securing the 4-1 win, and nailed the Edmonton Oilers' 16th straight victory. The team's noteworthy scoring efforts, mixed with superb netminding from Stuart Skinner, push them on their journey toward shattering the NHL record.