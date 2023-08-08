How much do NHL cheerleaders make? 

NHL cheerleaders are an integral part of the game, adding energy and excitement to the arena while supporting their teams. However, beneath the vibrant performances lies a lesser-known dimension: the economics of their profession.

The estimated total pay for NHL cheerleaders in the United States area is approximately $50,612 per year. This figure is derived from the median of the Total Pay Estimate model, which takes into account salaries reported by users. On average, NHL cheerleaders earn around $42,153 annually.

The estimated additional pay, averaging at $8,459 per year, is noteworthy. This component encompasses various sources like cash bonuses, commissions, tips and profit sharing. It signifies the potential for increased earnings beyond the base salary, offering a glimpse into the financial incentives cheerleaders may enjoy.

For a more detailed understanding, the "Most Likely Range" indicates values falling between the 25th and 75th percentiles of pay data. This range underscores the diverse compensation packages that cheerleaders receive, reflecting the variety of factors that can influence their earnings.

While the allure of being a cheerleader extends beyond monetary rewards, it's evident that their compensation is multifaceted. From the base salary to additional pay, these figures shed light on the financial aspects of a profession that brings enthusiasm and passion to the ice.

NHL sets 2023-24 salary cap

The league has solidified its financial framework for the 2023-24 season, setting the salary cap at $83.5 million.

That marks a consistent incremental rise of $1 million, maintaining the league's financial progression. The cap floor has been established at $61.7 million, a $700,000 increase compared to the preceding season.

In a strategic move, the maximum permissible salary for the upcoming season will be $16.7 million, equivalent to 20 percent of the cap. Currently, the spotlight shines on Nathan MacKinnon of the Colorado Avalanche, whose cap hit of $12.6 million for the coming season is the league's highest. This figure stems from his eight-year, $101 million extension inked last summer.

Notably, discussions between the NHL and NHLPA had previously pondered a more substantial cap increase for the approaching season. Eventually, the decision was made to uphold the existing Memorandum of Understanding, avoiding a renegotiation.

The backdrop of these figures lies in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic's impact on the league's finances. The 2022-23 season saw the cap rise to $82.5 million, accompanied by a floor of $61 million, marking a shift from the stagnant cap value held for three years.

This deliberate financial strategy demonstrates the league resilience and adaptability in navigating the complexities of its economic landscape.