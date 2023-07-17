How much is NHL entry-level contract worth? Exploring deal that rookies sign after getting drafted

NHL entry-level contracts are an important aspect of a rookie player's journey into professional hockey. These contracts come with specific guidelines and limitations set by the league.

ELCs are mandatory for players under the age of 25 as of Sept. 15 in the year of their first contract. They are two-way deals, meaning players can be assigned to the minor leagues without waivers. For rookies drafted in 2023, the maximum annual salary is set at $950,000.

However, entry-level contracts can include signing and performance bonuses, allowing players to earn more than the base salary. Signing bonuses must not exceed 10% of the contract's total and are paid annually. Performance bonuses, on the other hand, are paid by the team and count against the salary cap. The maximum limit for performance bonuses is $3.5 million.

The length of the ELC depends on the player's age at signing. Players aged 18-21 sign three-year contracts, while those aged 22-23 sign two-year deals. Players who are 24 years old sign one-year contracts.

These ELCs provide young players with the opportunity to prove themselves and earn valuable experience in the NHL. As they progress and demonstrate their skills, rookies can negotiate new contracts that reflect their performance and value to the team.

Navigating the financial aspects of entry-level contracts is crucial for both players and teams. It ensures a fair system while allowing teams to manage their salary cap effectively. As the NHL continues to evolve, the structure and terms of entry-level contracts may adapt to meet the needs of the players and the league.

The NHL Stadium Series games in February 2024

The NHL has announced plans to host two back-to-back Stadium Series games in February 2024, bringing the excitement of outdoor hockey to fans. MetLife Stadium, located in East Rutherford, New Jersey, will serve as the venue for these highly anticipated matchups. The games will feature four rival teams: the New Jersey Devils, Philadelphia Flyers, New York Islanders, and New York Rangers.

MetLife Stadium, known for hosting major sporting events like the Super Bowl, provides an ideal setting for these intense battles. The first game will showcase the Devils against the Flyers, offering a thrilling matchup between the divisional rivals. The second game will witness the Islanders and the Rangers reignite their fierce rivalry in an outdoor spectacle that is sure to captivate fans.

The Stadium Series games not only highlight the skill and passion of the teams involved but also create a memorable atmosphere for players and spectators alike.

