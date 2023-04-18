How much does Ryan Suter earn? Salary and contract details of Dallas Stars veteran explored

Ryan Suter is one of the most renowned Dallas Stars defensemen who has been prolific since his first NHL hat-trick against the Washington Capitals. The rising star initiated his NHL career with the Nashville Predators when he was drafted in the first round of the 2003 entry draft with the seventh overall pick.

The 38-year-old Dallas Stars hockey professional was associated with the Nashville Predators until the 2011-12 season when he became a restricted free agent before joining the Minnesota Wild. The hockey star inked a 13-year contract with the Wild for $98 million.

However, the Wild decided to terminate their contractual agreement with Suter, who had four years left, on July 13, 2021. This is commonly referred to as a buyout, where the team pays a portion of the remaining contract value as a lump sum and removes the player from their roster.

The left defenseman signed a four-year contract for $14.6 million with the Stars on July 28, 2021. The signing bonus and annual average salary comprised $1 million and $3.6 million, respectively. For the current season, Suter earns a base salary of $4 million. The contract comes with a cap hit of $3.6 million.

Madison native Ryan Suter will be an unrestricted free agent by the end of the 2024-25 season when he turns 40.

Ryan Suter’s career stats and achievements

Ryan Suter has a splendid record throughout 18 seasons with 664 points in 1,362 games and 34 playoff points in 96 games.

Right before the termination of Suter’s contract with the Wild, on Oct. 19, 2018, the left defenseman achieved a notable milestone in his career by recording 500 points. This accomplishment solidified his position as the 11th American defenseman to have reached this milestone.

Subsequently, on Oct. 25 of the same year, Suter reached another impressive feat by playing in his 1,000th NHL game, placing him among the ranks of only 109 defensemen who have achieved this milestone in the league's history.

Ryan Suter has already shown his true potential by winning various awards and accolades, including the All-WCHA Rookie and First All-Star Team awards.

